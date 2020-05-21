media_play

Trade minister ‘welcomes’ China’s streamlining of iron ore imports

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham says China will be streamlining its custom clearance for iron ore products, saying the move is a sign Beijing is looking to re-open its markets.

Shares in Fortescue Metals Group, BHP and Rio Tinto slumped after reports China will shift its inspection processes for iron ore imports – which will remove mandatory inspections of inbound cargoes in favour of testing and sampling on the request of an importer.

“We welcome any improvements in administrative arrangements that could streamline the customs clearance of iron ore imports,” Senator Birmingham said.

“If that is what this does, then that is a positive step forward.”

The Trade Minister said Australia is committed to its trading relationship with China.

China is by far Australia’s largest two-way trade partner, with the communist nation making up 26 per cent of our total worldwide exports.