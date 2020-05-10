Trade web seminars launched

coronavirus,

The state government will run a series of webinars to provide Tasmanian exporting businesses with insights on global trade and market movements. Trade Minister Jeremy Rockliff said the first webinar, to be held on Wednesday, would provide the latest market update on India and Sri Lanka. “Over the next two months, further webinars will be rolled out for businesses who are already exporting or are interested in market diversification, specifically with snapshots and insights on Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, China and New Zealand,” he said. Mr Rockliff said topics to be included over the series included freight and logistics as well as insights into marketing, branding, international e-commerce and social media marketing strategies. To see the upcoming webinars and to register, go to tradeevents.tas.gov.au.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/7GTjPNqfZtZ9DDgM7sVkPJ/6e2889d2-57a3-4644-8f71-d798df6ecb49.PNG/r3_0_1097_618_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg