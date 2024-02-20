TRADETOGETHER announces new Board appointments

SINGAPORE, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Singapore Web3 Wealth Manager has announced the appointment of two new Advisors.

TradeTogether has appointed Nicolas Gallet and Remi Colinmaire as Advisors and members of the Advisory Board.

Nicolas Gallet, 51, CEO of Gallet Capital, investor and accelerator in the Web 3.0 space has spent his 25 year career leading global trading teams and shaping derivatives investment strategies that consistently outperform the market in emerging economies, most notably at Bear Stearns, Nomura and Westpac.

Remi Colinmaire, 48, has over 20 years’ experience in managing global options portfolios across various asset classes both in the sell side and the buy side. More recently, he has been focusing on options trading in the digital assets space. An ex-MD at Goldman Sachs, he has also ventured in real estate investing, as well as private equity and venture capital.

These two new advisors are joining an already strong Advisory Board composed of representatives from Franklin Templeton ”Chetan Karkhanis” Serial Entrepreneurs ”Chandrimas Das, Mona Zoet, Maxime Berger” and Hedge Fund Specialist ”Kisu Sung”.

TradeTogether CEO Geoff Ira stated, “It’s essential to have highly qualified individuals with a thorough understanding of the Web3 space and who comprehend our roadmap developed since 2021 with Jordan Ko. Rémi and Nicolas bring decades of experience to the table, and we are thrilled to welcome them aboard as we embark on this new chapter together.

From Nicolas Gallet, “TradeTogether is emerging as a pioneer in helping individuals and institutions navigate the dynamic Web 3.0 and digital space securely, providing a safe avenue to Money-market fund investment in digital and tokenized assets. It seemed natural for me to be part of this journey bridging this new financial space and look forward to witnessing the transformative influence of TradeTogether on the future of investing in digital and tokenized assets.”

Remi Colinmaire added,”I am thrilled to join forces with such a great team of highly qualified professionals who all share the view that digital assets are here to stay and they should be made investible in a safe and regulated framework. That is the mission TradeTogether has embraced from the start and I am very much looking forward to working with the team in order to deliver on this.”

Their advisory roles will become official as of 20 February 2024.

