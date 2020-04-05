‘Trading Spaces’ Original Cast Virtually Reunites Amid Quarantine!

The gang’s all here!

The original cast of TLC’s beloved Trading Spaces reunited for a special Zoom session on Saturday (April 4) amid the ongoing global health crisis.

Paige Davis, Ty Pennington, Carter Oosterhouse, Genevieve Gorder, Doug Wilson, Laurie Smith, Hildi Santo-Tomas, Vern Yip, Frank Bielec, Andy Obeck, Rob Marish and Randall Tang all came together for the digital reunion.

“My favorite Brady Bunch. Happy Birthday @hildisantotomas and to my Trading Spaces Fam….I beat my chest and bow. I LOVE YOU!” Genevieve wrote on Instagram, along with a screenshot of their chat.

Trading Spaces aired on TLC from 2000 to 2008, followed by a revival series in 2018 on Discovery Channel with Paige as the host, with much of the former cast returning for the reboot.

The cast of this beloved show also recently reunited amid the pandemic.