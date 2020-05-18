Trafficker sold pills in Lonnie’s nightclub

news, local-news,

A man sold pills from a bag in the Lonnie’s nightclub in 2018, the Supreme Court in Launceston heard. Dylan Traill-Barwick, 23, of Launceston, pleaded guilty to a count of trafficking in a controlled substance, namely MDA between June 21, 2018 and July 21, 2018. He also pleaded guilty to trafficking in MDMA, known as ecstasy, and/or MDA between January 1, 2018 and July 21, 2018. IN OTHER NEWS: Crown prosecutor Emily Judd said Traill-Barwick was ejected from the nightclub after security staff saw him with a ziplock bag. Police found 33 capsules of MDA weighing 8.3grams and two grams of powder MDA. They seized a mobile phone which indicated that he was owed $980 from sales to nine people. He was carrying $580 in cash. The court heard that Traill-Barwick believed the substance was MDMA. In a police interview, he initially claimed that he had found the bag on the floor of the nightclub and sold a few pills after word got around but admitted that he had been selling for about a month. Ms Judd made an application that Traill-Barwick pay the $2310 cost of chemical analysis of the pills. However, defence counsel James Oxley said the analysis had been unnecessary because Traill-Barwick pleaded guilty in the Launceston Magistrates Court before the analysis was done. “What if it wasn’t a drug at all?,” Justice Robert Pearce asked. “Wouldn’t that justify the analysis.” Ms Judd said police ordered analysis as a matter of course. Mr Oxley submitted that a community service order would be a suitable sentence but that because of COVID-19 the program was not operating. Justice Robert Pearce adjourned sentence until May 21 at 10am.

