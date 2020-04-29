Tragedy as man, 86, dies after being bashed in horror burglary in north west Sydney

An elderly man has died after he and his wife were bashed in a horrific home invasion.

Emergency services were called to a Cherrybrook home in Sydney’s north west just before 12.30am Wednesday after reports two men had forced entry.

Police arrived at the Tallowwood Avenue property to find the occupants, orchard owner Kalim Saliba, 86, and his wife Josephine, 84, with serious head injuries.

Mr Saliba was taken to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition but later died after his life support machine was turned off.

Josephine Saliba remains in a serious but stable condition.

Police are pictured at the scene of a horrific home invasion on Wednesday. Orchard owner Kalim Saliba, who was bashed in the burglary overnight in Cherrybrook in Sydney’s north west, has died in hospital

A forensic crew member is pictured at the scene on Wednesday. Mr Saliba’s life support machine was switched off after he suffered serious head injuries during the home invasion

Police search nearby bins as they establish a crime scene at the home on Tallowwood Avenue on Wednesday

A relative of the family said his death was ‘tragic beyond words’.

‘He was a loving grandfather, a farmer for decades and to lose him like this is beyond comprehension,’ the relative told 10Daily.

‘He worked so hard all his life and was such a kind man that everyone respected and adored. We are very saddened by this news.’

The couple own the family-run Saliba Fruits apple orchard in the Blue Mountains town of Bilpin.

Police believe the attack was targeted and the two men involved were armed, but have yet to establish a motive.

A neighbour on the quiet suburban street told The Daily Telegraph their deaths were a complete shock.

‘This has never happened in this suburb in the 22 years I’ve lived here,’ they wrote.

Acting Superintendent Anthony Boyd told reporters it is believed the couple were awake and watching TV together when the burglars broke into their home.

A police officer takes photographs of the crime scene. Police believe the burglars threatened the couple before then assaulting them

A police officer at the scene on Wednesday. Early investigations indicate the husband was assaulted when he tried to defend his wife, acting superintendent Anthony Boyd said

Act supt Boyd said early investigations indicated the husband was assaulted when he tried to defend his wife.

Mrs Saliba alerted neighbours to the burglary, who then called the police.

‘To attack defenseless elderly people in their own home is a cowardly, gutless act,’ he said.

Mr Saliba was taken to Westmead Hospital (pictured) but later died after his life support machine was turned off

Police have been told the armed men, who had their faces concealed, threatened the couple before assaulting them.

Detectives have established a crime scene at the home and forensic crew were pictured at the home on Wednesday combing the scene for evidence.

An investigation into the incident is underway and police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.