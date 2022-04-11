Trailblazing Multifamily Creative Agency Launches New Podcast

The Brick and Market podcast by Envida Social will provide insider secrets on niche industry marketing

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Envida Social, the nation’s leading female-founded multifamily marketing agency, has launched The Brick and Market podcast. Airing weekly, the podcast will give the lowdown on leasing up in the multifamily industry by covering tips, trends, and insights from Envida experts, as well as featured guests.

“We’re very excited to roll out The Brick and Market and provide information to a market that has been completely overlooked in the podcast world,” says Candie Guay, Envida Social co-founder and creative director. “Whether you’re familiar with the multifamily industry as a community manager, developer, or management group or just someone who wants to learn more about the ins and outs of marketing from a unique perspective, this podcast is for you.”

There is an abundance of podcasts available about marketing; however, none of them satisfy the multifamily niche. Just as Envida Social was the trailblazer in the multifamily marketing field, the industry-leading organization is also paving the way in the podcast arena. Envida Social experts will share their expertise on influencer marketing and how to build an authentic following, capturing short-form videos for Instagram Reels, what kind of posts are performing best for multifamily socials, and more.

“This is a podcast that will disrupt the multifamily space and showcase just how important your social presence is to your brand,” says Gracie Toledo, The Brick and Market host. “While other podcasts have more general outlooks and information on the marketing space overall, Brick and Market will give instantaneous access to users who are looking for the best insights from experts in this niche industry.”

The Brick and Market podcast’s first episode titled Covering the Basics: Who is Envida Social? is now available where Envida Social’s co-founder and creative director, Candie Guay, talks listeners through the background and foundation of the company and shares insight as to what’s to come in the social space. Episodes to follow include:

Episode Two – Under the Influenc(er), airs 4/14 and will tackle the ins and outs of influencer marketing with Envida Ads Strategist and local micro-influencer, Michaela Jacobs . Jacobs will give listeners an inside look at the influencer industry and the ins and outs of a good campaign.

. Jacobs will give listeners an inside look at the influencer industry and the ins and outs of a good campaign. Episode Three – Sh*ts Getting ‘Reel’ With Social Video for Multifamily, airs 4/21, covering video content’s rising popularity in the social space. Host Gracie Toledo will compare and chat through the benefits of utilizing IG Reels over IG Videos.

will compare and chat through the benefits of utilizing IG Reels over IG Videos. Episode Four – Turn Your Likes into Leases in 6 Months, airs 4/28 and will cover how Envida can help to lease up your property via social media, showcasing a case study of one of their lease-up properties with special guest and Process Director at Envida, Chelsea Thomas .

The Brick and Market episodes will be released weekly, every Thursday at 8 am Eastern Time. You can find the podcast on all podcast streaming platforms including Apple and Spotify, as well as Envida Social’s website.

Envida Social is the nation’s leading multifamily marketing agency for lead-generating social media campaigns, offering social media management, influencer marketing, branding/graphic design, digital ads, photography, and videography. With more than 13 years of experience, the organization has assisted in leasing over 3,500 properties in over 500 cities. Envida prides itself on its casual, energetic, and creative culture, and is on a mission to always be one step ahead of the industry and two steps ahead for its clients.

