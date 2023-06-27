Trailblazing Women Triumph in Zoho Creator-Powered ‘Ladies Can Tech’ Competition – TechEconomy







Zoho Corporation, a leading global technology company, today announced the winners of an app-building competition at the Ladies Can Tech event, organised by Harvoxx Tech Hub in partnership with Web Work Tools Limited.

This competition was aimed to promote participation of women in the tech industry.

The participants had to create an app using Zoho Creator, a low-code platform, and connect it with Zoho Flow, an integration platform, and Zoho Analytics, a business intelligence platform.

Zoho Creator powers Ladies Can Tech competition

“We are delighted to have supported the Ladies Can Tech event and empowered women in the tech industry,” said Kehinde Ogundare, Country Manager, Zoho Nigeria. “By supporting aspiring women interested in technology and facilitating the development of tech-enabled businesses, Zoho aims to foster a more inclusive and diverse tech community. This competition showcased the potential of Zoho’s developer apps in building solutions for business scenarios.”

Zoho Creator is a cloud-based platform with low-code capabilities that enables users to effortlessly build customised web and mobile applications, even without coding knowledge. Its user-friendly interface allows for a seamless app development experience, offering drag-and-drop functionality and ready-made templates to streamline the process.

To prepare the participants, a three-day orientation program was conducted where they were provided comprehensive training on Zoho Creator, Zoho Flow, and Zoho Analytics. At the end of the orientation, 10 participants were selected for building solutions.

On June 24, at the Ladies Can Tech event, the selected teams built their apps in four-hours, and showcased them for the final round of the competition.

The competition results are as follows:

1st place: Ms. Winnie Ngaji

2nd place: Ms. Princess Ganobi

3rd place: Ms. Sharon Uzu

The winners have been awarded NGN100,000 Zoho Wallet credits that can be utilized for Zoho Creator Plus subscription that includes Zoho Creator, Zoho Flow, and Zoho Analytics. The winners will also receive dedicated support from the Zoho team.







