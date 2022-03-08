Trailer for Judd Apatow’s ‘The Bubble’ reveals the truth about ‘Cliff Beasts 6’

You may have seen the teaser for Cliff Beasts 6: The Battle for Everest and wondered, “Why the heck have I never heard of this franchise?” Don’t worry, there’s a simple explanation: Cliff Beasts doesn’t exist.

Tragic, I know. Who wouldn’t want to watch all-star actors battle winged dinosaurs on the treacherous slopes of Mount Everest?

It’s not all bad news, though. Cliff Beasts was actually an elaborate ruse to promote Judd Apatow’s upcoming Netflix comedy The Bubble, which details the production of Cliff Beasts 6 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Cast and crew struggle with isolation, producers panic about finishing the project, and a Benedict Cumberbatch deepfake makes a surprise appearance.

The Bubble stars Karen Gillan, Iris Apatow, Fred Armisen, Maria Bakalova, David Duchovny, Keegan-Michael Key, Leslie Mann, Pedro Pascal, and more.

The Bubble is streaming on Netflix Apr. 1.