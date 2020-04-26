Transfer Rumours: Liverpool chases Mbappe, Ronaldo wants Juve stay

Kylian Mbappe has been tipped to join fellow Frenchman Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid.

Madrid head coach Zidane has made no secret of his admiration for Mbappe. However, Liverpool is reportedly launching an audacious bid for the Paris Saint-Germain forward.

– Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has spoken to Kylian Mbappe’s father about bringing the Paris Saint-Germain star to Anfield, according to Le10 Sport.

Mbappe has been tipped to join La Liga giant Real Madrid in 2021 as PSG struggles to agree a new contract with the France forward.

Despite strong links to the Santiago Bernabeu, Champions League holder Liverpool is still chasing the 21-year-old.

– Cristiano Ronaldo does not want to leave Juventus, says Tuttosport. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has been linked to PSG, as well as former clubs Madrid and Manchester United.

– Paulo Dybala to Inter Milan? The Argentina star was linked to the Nerazzurri at the start of the season but remained at Juventus, where he has starred. However, Calciomercato says Inter is still interested in Dybala.

– The Mirror claims Borussia Dortmund have set its sights on Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka. The 18-year-old has also been linked to Liverpool and United.

– Barcelona and Manchester City are eyeing Benfica defender Ruben Dias, reports Record. The 22-year-old has been offered to Barca as a possible long-term replacement for Samuel Umtiti, the report adds.

– Mundo Deportivo says Juve is pressing to sign in-demand Barca midfielder Arthur, who has been the subject of interest from Inter and Tottenham.

– Arsenal has given up on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang re-signing with the Premier League club, according to the Daily Express. Inter is said to be the favourite to sign the Gabon forward.

– Real Madrid’s Luka Jovic has emerged as an option for Milan amid doubts over Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s future, says Calciomercato.