Transfer Rumours: Man Utd targets Joao Felix, Juventus wants Zidane

Manchester United continues to be linked with a number of players, even during the football shutdown due to coronavirus.

Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, Tottenham star Harry Kane and Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish were linked so far and Atletico Madrid sensation Joao Felix is the latest name on the list.

TOP STORY – UNITED EYES JOAO FELIX

Manchester United is interested in signing Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix, according to Le10 Sport.

Joao Felix swapped Benfica for Atletico in a big-money deal at the start of the 2019-20 season, having been linked to United.

United reportedly remains interested in Joao Felix and wants the 20-year-old Portuguese attacker to follow in the footsteps of Red Devils great Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford.

ROUND-UP

– Could Zinedine Zidane be set for a return to Juventus? Le10 Sport claims the Serie A giant wants the Real Madrid head coach to replace Juve boss Maurizio Sarri for the 2020-21 season.

Zidane spent five years as a player in Turin, where the Frenchman won two Serie A trophies among other titles before moving to Madrid in 2001.

– Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Madrid and Juve are monitoring Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, says Corriere dello Sport. Donnarumma is out of contract in 2021 and the Italy international goalkeeper is no closer to signing a new deal.

– Calciomercato reports Inter Milan is working on extending Marcelo Brozovic’s contract amid interest from Premier League leader and Champions League holder Liverpool.

– Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba remains Juve’s number one target but the Bianconeri are ready to make a move for Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic if a deal does not materialise, says Calciomercato.

– Arsenal, Milan and Leicester City are chasing Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer, claims journalist Nicolo Schira.

– According to journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Sarri wants to reunite with Chelsea star Jorginho at Juve. Sarri and Jorginho both joined Chelsea from Napoli in 2018-19. Now the Juve boss is interested in signing the midfielder again.

– Samuel Umtiti does not want to leave Barcelona, SPORT reports. The French defender has previously been linked to United and Arsenal.

– David Alaba is not a top target for Madrid but the La Liga giant continues to monitor the Bayern Munich full-back, says Marca.