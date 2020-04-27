Transfer Rumours: Neymar set for PSG stay, Newcastle eyes big names

Neymar appears likely to remain at Paris Saint-Germain for another season, while Newcastle United has big plans.

Linked again with a return to Barcelona, Neymar could yet stay in Paris, where he is contracted 2022. Meanwhile, Newcastle – reportedly on the verge of being taken over – are considering some big names.

TOP STORY – NEYMAR SET FOR PSG STAY

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and troubles at Barcelona, Neymar looks set to stay at PSG for another season, according to Marca.

It also reported that Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu is struggling to find the financial formula to sign the Brazil forward. Neymar only arrived at PSG from Barca in a world-record €222 million move in 2017.

ROUND-UP

– Newcastle could have money to spend if its proposed takeover goes through. Mundo Deportivo reports the club is looking at Barcelona attacker Philippe Coutinho, who it says is also a target for Everton. Foot Mercato claims Newcastle is eyeing PSG striker Edinson Cavani, Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly and Real Betis forward Nabil Fekir.

– Like it is struggling with Neymar, Barcelona is battling to find a deal for Inter forward Lautaro Martinez, according to Sky Sport Italia, which says the La Liga side is struggling to meet the Argentina international’s €111 million release clause.

– Paul Pogba‘s future remains a talking point. Tuttosport says Manchester United is open to an exchange deal with Juventus, with Aaron Ramsey and Douglas Costa among the players linked with a move to Old Trafford.

– Barcelona is still a long way off reaching an agreement with goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, according to Sport. Ter Stegen is contracted at Barca until 2022. Meanwhile, Sport reports Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana is prioritising a move to Barcelona if he leaves the Eredivisie giant.

– Perhaps Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will stay at Arsenal after all. Sport reports the forward, whose deal ends in 2021, will renew with the Premier League club. Staying at Arsenal and the Daily Express says Arsenal is considering a move for Barcelona attacker Ousmane Dembele.

– A youth product who has spent his entire professional career at Barcelona, Sergi Roberto has gone from untouchable to transferable, according to Marca.