Jimmys Post

Transit Workers Union Backs Members Who Refuse Transporting Minneapolis Police

Transit Workers Union Backs Members Who Refuse Transporting Minneapolis Police



The union representing more than 200,000 public transit workers in the U.S. and Canada said its members in Minneapolis have the right to refuse to transport police, in solidarity with protests over the police killing of George Floyd.

“As our members – bus drivers – have the right to refuse work they consider dangerous or unsafe during the pandemic, so too Minneapolis bus drivers – our members – have the right to refuse the dangerous duty of transporting police to protests and arrested demonstrators away from these communities where many of these drivers live,” union President John Costa said in a statement Thursday. “This is a misuse of public transit.”

ATU Local 1005, the union’s chapter in Minneapolis and St. Paul, issued a letter of solidarity with the protesters, calling for “a new Civil Rights Movement … that is joined with the labor movement.”

“ATU members face racism daily. Our members live in and work the neighborhoods where actions like this happen, and where this took place, now watched in horror across the globe,” the local’s letter said. “Police brutality is unacceptable! We say ‘NOT ONE MORE’ execution of a black life by the hands of the police. NOT ONE MORE! JUSTICE FOR GEORGE FLOYD!”





Source link

admin

Related News

Congress Calls State Dept. Officials for Interviews in Expanded Pompeo Inquiry

Congress Calls State Dept. Officials for Interviews in Expanded Pompeo Inquiry

WASHINGTON — Democratic leaders in Congress announced on Friday that three committees were calling top State Department officials to be formally interviewed in an expanding

Canadian airlines could ‘fail’ if forced to refund passengers, says transport minister | CBC News

Canadian airlines could ‘fail’ if forced to refund passengers, says transport minister | CBC News

Transport Minister Marc Garneau says that Canadian airlines could go bankrupt if the ailing industry is compelled to refund passengers billions of dollars for flights cancelled

Garneau says Iran still hasn’t released black boxes from airliner shot down in January | CBC News

Garneau says Iran still hasn’t released black boxes from airliner shot down in January | CBC News

Canada and four other countries are still trying to “pressure” Iran to release the flight recorders from the Ukrainian passenger plane its forces shot down

Ottawa announces $650M in new COVID-19 funding for Indigenous communities   | CBC News

Ottawa announces $650M in new COVID-19 funding for Indigenous communities   | CBC News

The federal government is making an additional $650 million available for Indigenous communities to deal with current COVID-19 needs and prepare for a potential second

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *