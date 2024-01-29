TransPerfect Expands Australia Presence with New Office in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Australia and NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and artificial intelligence solutions for global business, today announced the opening of a new office in Melbourne, Australia.

TransPerfect’s Melbourne office will serve as an eDiscovery hub for the TransPerfect Legal division, joining the company’s existing location in Sydney. The opening of this new office comes in response to overall company growth as well as the increased demand for legal services across Australia.

TransPerfect has invested heavily in Australia and Oceania, in part due to the diverse range of talent, including a growing pool of eDiscovery specialists. In 2023, TransPerfect Legal received Australasian Lawyer and NZ Lawyer‘s Service Provider Award within the legal technology and eDiscovery category for the second consecutive year.

TransPerfect Legal comprises a global team of legal experts that delivers software and service solutions to every Am Law 200 and Global 100 law firm, along with the majority of Fortune 500 corporate legal departments. As the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions, TransPerfect Legal offers legal professionals the ability to leverage AI, analytics, and multi-language technology across eDiscovery, forensic consulting, due diligence, data privacy, information governance, managed review, and staffing projects.

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, “We are enthusiastic about Australia and the growth we’ve seen in our Sydney office. Building on that success by providing a local service option in Melbourne is the next step in bringing local service to our clients in the region.”

About TransPerfect Legal

TransPerfect Legal is an industry leader in global legal support. Founded in 1992, TransPerfect Legal offers a full suite of services, including forensic technology and consulting, e-discovery and early data assessment, managed review and legal staffing, language services, deposition and trial support, and paper discovery and production. With offices in over 120 cities across six continents, TransPerfect Legal is a trusted partner for every Am Law 200 and Global 100 law firm, as well as the majority of Fortune 500 corporate legal departments. For more information, visit www.transperfectlegal.com.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language and artificial intelligence solutions for global business. From offices in over 120 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® technology to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

