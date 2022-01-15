Travel in comfort with this massaging neck pillow on sale

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: The TRAKK Wireless Massage Pillow is just $57.99 at the Mashable Shop as of Jan. 12.

It’s hard to relax on flights. Whether you’re in it for the long haul flying internationally or have a quick hour-long flight home, finding a comfortable way to lounge in a cramped airplane seat is the ultimate challenge. You could opt for a neck pillow and hope you’re able to get a window seat to lean on. Or, you could grab the TRAKK Wireless Massage Pillow and let it work some magic.

The TRAKK Pillow is an easy way to arrive fresh at your destination. When you’re in a cramped airplane seat, you can get relief fast from neck aches and muscle pains with a gentle massage. The cushion on this travel pillow is great for falling asleep while sitting up as well — taking the humble neck pillow to new heights.

The exterior is made from ultra-soft velvet, complete with memory foam that perfectly forms to the contours of your neck and upper back. It’s comfortable enough to use without the massage options, which truly makes massage mode an added bonus.

With three different speed levels and five massage modes, you can create a customized massage suited to however you’re feeling that day. It even heats up for added comfort. The different massage modes include kneading plus thermal therapy, thermal therapy plus vibrating, thermal therapy on its own, and kneading on its own. If you find yourself so comfortable that you end up falling asleep, no worries. The massager automatically shuts off after 15 minutes so you can truly set it and forget it. Just make sure you packed an anti-snoring device so you don’t annoy your neighbor.

The TRAKK Massage Pillow typically goes for $99. But for a limited time, you can save 42% and scoop it up for just $57.99.

Prices subject to change.