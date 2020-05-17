Travel on a budget: 30 cheap destinations for your bucket list

15. Cuba

Cuba is one of the lesser travelled Caribbean countries. There are a lot of rumours that Cuba is expensive and difficult to travel around, but this is not the case! As long as you are happy to travel like a local (local buses), eat like a local (street food), and sleep in dorms, there’s no reason why Cuba can’t be a really cheap place to travel!

One strange thing about Cuba is the dual currency… the ‘local’ National Peso (CUP) and the ‘tourist’ convertible Cuban Peso (CUC). It reflects the wealth of tourists compared to the locals. Advice seems to be that you will need both currencies, but it’s much more expensive to travel on a CUC budget, so use the National Peso where you can!

25 National Pesos (CUP) = 1 Cuban Convertible Peso (CUC)

1 Cuban Convertible Peso (CUC) = $1 USD

This is why it’s harder to give an approximately daily budget for Cuba… it can be anywhere from $15-50 USD (£12-40/€14-46) depending on your backpacking style and the currency you use! But, you can definitely travel Cuba on the lower end of that budget relatively easily using the National Peso.