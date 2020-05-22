Jimmys Post

Travellers to UK to self-isolate for 14 days or face $1,800 fine

Two-week quarantines will be imposed on new arrivals to the UK from 8 June with a $1,800 fine for anyone who breaches the measure.

The home secretary said during Downing Street’s daily briefing that mandatory self-isolation would not apply to people coming from Ireland, medics tackling COVID-19 and seasonal agricultural workers.

Passengers will have to fill in a form providing their contact and travel information so they can be traced if infections arise.

They will also be contacted regularly during the 14 days to ensure their compliance.

