Travelmyth Launches ChatGPT Plugin for Personalized Hotel Recommendations

Travelmyth, the hotel search engine with advanced category filters, has launched a game-changing plugin for ChatGPT, bringing personalized hotel recommendations to the conversational AI platform.

ATHENS, Greece, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Travelmyth, the hotel search engine with advanced category filters, is now available as a ChatGPT plugin. By utilizing artificial intelligence, the plugin works in the background, interacting with Travelmyth to provide personalized hotel recommendations from a database of over 4 million hotels worldwide, classified into 60 distinct categories.

This plugin not only finds the perfect accommodation options based on your preferences but also fetches availability and prices, allowing you to make informed decisions. When you ask ChatGPT while you have the Travelmyth plugin installed, it communicates with Travelmyth, sifts through options and presents you with the most suitable accommodations.

Here are a few examples of how you can interact with the Travelmyth ChatGPT plugin:

“Find a hotel in Bali with an infinity pool for my honeymoon from July 17th to 23rd.”

“We’re a couple looking for a secluded beachfront resort in the Maldives with a spa and overwater villas. We’re planning to visit in the first week of September.”

“We are a couple with a 7-year-old daughter planning an 8-day road trip in Europe starting on August 4 from Milan and ending in Munich. We love walking, enjoying nature, family-friendly parks, museums, and activities involving the whole family. We would love to stay at least once in a hotel close to a vineyard, and any hotel with a pool would be great. Also, please ensure all suggested hotels have parking for our rental car. Can you help create our dream holiday plan?”

The third example showcases how the ChatGPT plugin expands Travelmyth’s capabilities. With the plugin, complex, detailed and multifaceted requests can be processed, offering a level of personalization and detail that was not possible before.

“We’re excited about this launch,” says John Nousis, Co-Founder of Travelmyth. “Though this is the first version of Travelmyth’s plugin, the potential of what is possible is already visible. Travelmyth’s ChatGPT plugin offers vast hotel data so users can have a novel, personalized approach to finding their dream hotel. It’s a groundbreaking development, and we can’t wait for you to experience it!”

To begin discovering your perfect stay, visit the ChatGPT plugin store and install the Travelmyth plugin for free today.

————-

About Travelmyth

Travelmyth is the hotel search engine for sophisticated travelers. With a database of over 4 million hotels classified into 60 distinct categories, Travelmyth offers a truly personalized hotel search experience. For more information, visit www.travelmyth.com.

Pull Quote

“Though this is the first version of Travelmyth’s plugin, the potential of what is possible is already visible. Travelmyth’s ChatGPT plugin offers vast hotel data so users can have a novel, personalized approach to finding their dream hotel.” – John Nousis, Co-Founder of Travelmyth

Media Contact

Akylina Printziou, Travelmyth, 30 2103006050, akylina@travelmyth.com, https://www.travelmyth.com/

SOURCE Travelmyth

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

