Travelzoo META's Travel Companions Take Over NASDAQ Headquarters in Times Square

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Thousands of people visiting Times Square were stopped in their tracks. Splashed across the façade of NASDAQ’s headquarters yesterday were fantastical animals from the Metaverse. Travelzoo META’s Travel Companions gazed out at onlookers and announced with their presence that the future of travel is here. Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), a global Internet media company that provides exclusive offers and experiences for members, recently announced the launch of Travelzoo META, a members-only service offering groundbreaking Metaverse travel experiences.

With its launch, Travelzoo META opened registrations for Founding Membership. Founding Members of Travelzoo META will have the opportunity to be the first to experience travel in the Metaverse. Each Founding Member will also be entitled to one of the world’s first personality-based, emotionally-driven Travel Companions (NFTs) that match their personal Metaverse travel style.

Travelzoo META’s experiences are intended to allow its members to explore hard-to-reach corners of the world, like summiting Mount Everest, or travel back in time, to Ancient Rome perhaps. They can also discover new spaces beyond imagination. All this is possible using a mobile or desktop device and a simple browser.

“The Metaverse is too big for companies to ignore,” states global management consulting firm McKinsey & Company. The firm has recently confirmed its estimate of the Metaverse becoming a $5 trillion market by 2030. One of the business segments which McKinsey & Company is particularly bullish on is travel. The Metaverse is expected to have a major impact on the travel industry and change travel experiences for consumers.

