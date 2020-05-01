Travis Scott Celebrates 29th Birthday With New $3 Million Bugatti After Kylie Jenner Confesses Her Love

Travis Scott had a very happy 29th birthday, as he got loving wishes from Kylie Jenner and added a brand new $3 million Bugatti to his luxury car collection.

Travis Scott didn’t need any lavish autos gifted to him by former sweetheart Kylie Jenner, 22, on his 29th birthday. Instead on Apr. 30, he treated himself to a brand new custom Bugatti sports car. Travis was seen getting into his new whip that was parked on the street in West Hollywood as his crew looked on. The shiny black ride glowed in the midday sun of L.A. He was sporting a tie-dye shirt, loose jeans and heavy diamond chains and pendants around his neck as he inspected his newest luxury vehicle.

Travis’ three pals — including one wearing a face mask, as required in L.A. due to the coronavirus outbreak — looked on as the “Sicko Mode” rapper checked out the car. It appears to be a Bugatti Chiron, which starts at around $3 million before any customizations are done. It makes Ferrari’s and Lamborghini’s in the standard $200K-$400K range look like child’s play in comparison. Not only is the entry price for the lowest model of a Bugatti in the seven figures, the maintenance is also eye watering. Just an oil change alone on a Bugatti reportedly costs $20,000 to $25,000 according to motor1.com. But with Travis’ net worth estimated as high as $40 million, he can afford it.

While Kylie didn’t gift Travis with a Lambo like she did in 2019 when they were still a couple, she had a loving message for the father of her two-year-old daughter Stormi Webster that was worth more than anything with a price tag. She shared with her 172 million Instagram followers a series of sweet personal photos and videos of Travis with his little princess.

Kylie sweetly captioned it, “Happy birthday to daddy of the year! I’m slowly but surely starting to accept the fact that Storm is a daddy’s girl. But whatever. We went half on greatness! The most beautiful, smart, loving and funny little baby. The best gift. Ok I’m crying. Love you forever!” Travis thanked her in the comments by posting a emojis of a red and a black heart, a blue butterfly and a rocket ship.