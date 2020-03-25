Travis Scott Plays Basketball With Stormi In Cute Video Amid Fan Speculation He’s Isolating With Kylie Jenner

Travis Scott and Stormi Webster shot hoops together while someone else filmed! This led some fans to believe Travis is actually quarantining with Kylie Jenner.

Amid alarming updates about the coronavirus crisis, Travis Scott and Stormi Webster’s father-daughter quality time brightened fans’ days! On March 24, Travis shared a video of himself shooting hoops with his adorable tot on a lavish basketball court. Given that Kylie Jenner, 22, has made it very clear she’s quarantining with Stormi, this led fans to wonder if Travis is also staying indoors with his ex and their daughter!

The basketball court’s layout did look similar to the one on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Hidden Hills estate. As of March 23, the only person Kim has invited inside her home has been Kris Jenner. So, it’s not exactly clear if this video was just a throwback. The post in general was cryptic, since it also featured photos of a music speaker system and a man dressed in black cargo clothes. Even more ambiguous was Travis’ caption: “…!..”

Regardless, one fan assumed the post meant Travis and Kylie were isolating together! “So happy to know you and Kylie are quarantining together,” Travis’ follower wrote, which earned 38 “likes.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Kylie and Travis’ reps for comment.

Travis shared a video of his quality time with Stormi on the same day Kylie announced she entered “2nd week” of her self-quarantine. The Kylie Cosmetics CEO hasn’t mentioned isolating with Travis this past week, although a source claimed Travis has been checking up on his family during the pandemic!

“He is constantly with them whenever possible and always checking on them when he can’t be there to make sure they’re staying safe and doing ok,” the insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, which we reported on March 14. The source added, “He knows Kylie is more than capable of taking care of herself and watching over Stormi when he can’t be there, but as Stormi’s dad it’s only in his nature that he wants to be there at all times to make sure she’s completely protected.” Despite recent rumors claiming Kylie and Travis were back together, one source told TMZ the parents are not “linked together romantically” on March 8.