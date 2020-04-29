Treasury Races to Recoup Money From Big Companies That Received Loans

Mr. Mnuchin’s threat of legal action is likely to further complicate a program that has been marred by confusion and errors since it was first rolled out over a week in early April. Bank industry groups said on Tuesday that the Small Business Administration’s systems remained balky and that many lenders were getting locked out after 10 minutes of submitting applications. The Treasury Department’s effort to claw back some of the money has only compounded the problems, adding another layer of confusion for financial institutions that were encouraged by the government to get out loans fast.