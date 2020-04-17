Trending Entertainment News Today – Aamir Khan’s Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahin to be remade, Sidharth Shukla credits Shehnaaz Gill for Bigg Boss win | Bollywood Life

It’s Friday, and we are here with our trending entertainment news today. Aamir Khan, Pooja Bhatt, Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahin, Sara Ali Khan, Sidharth Shukla, Prabhas and others are a part of our top entertainment news today. So read on to know more about today’s newsmakers. Also Read – After Aashiqui, Bhushan Kumar to make a franchise of THIS Aamir Khan starrer film

Here are the entertainment newsmakers:

Aamir Khan’s Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahin to be remade

Mahesh Bhatt and Bhushan Kumar’s master-plan of coming up with the second installment of 1990’s musical blockbuster Aashiqui turned out to be a game-changer not only for them, but also for its lead stars. 2013’s Aashiqui 2 was one of the most profitable films of that year, and it relaunched the careers of Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor. Soon after that, there was news about Aashiqui 3 featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt. In fact, in April 2016, Sidharth had confirmed the project and said, “Aashiqui 3 has lots of angst, love and music… Mohit wants me to sing. Maybe Alia and I can sing a duet, that’d be a first for an actor and an actress who debuted together.” Also Read – Filmy Friday: Sooryavanshi, ’83, Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai or Laal Singh Chaddha – which film will beat Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior to become 2020’s highest grosser?

Sara Ali Khan posts hilarious TikTok video

Sara Ali Khan is quite the social media sensation. From her debut on Koffee with Karan to her turning a tour guide in the streets of Varanasi, the lady knows how to grab attention. Now, she has shared a funny TikTok video with mom Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. It is a TikTok challenge on how well they know each other. The lady has shared the results on Instagram with a caption, “The only thing that we can always agree on is Singh is King.” This proves that mommy Amrita Singh rules over the home and their hearts.

Sidharth Shukla credits Shehnaaz Gill for Bigg Boss win

Bigg Boss 13 has given us the most talked about jodi of #SidNaaz. While Shehnaaz Gill has openly confessed that she is in love with Sidharth Shukla, the latter has maintained that she is a good friend. Over time, many fans of #SidNaaz found Sidharth Shukla’s generic reply very bothersome but now it looks like he has spelt it out that Shehnaaz Gill is indeed a special friend. In an interview with Hindi publication, Jansatta, Sidharth Shukla has said that he has never seen a girl like Shehnaaz Gill in his life. The handsome hunk also said that she is like family to win. This is not all. He has also said he would not know what to do inside the house if it was not for Shehnaaz.

Prabhas BEATS Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda and Mahesh Babu on social media

Rebel star Prabhas, had made his debut last year on Instagram, and within no time, has garnered a huge number of followers on social media. The Baahubali actor recently achieved a unique milestone as he got 1 million mentions on Instagram, which is the most by any Tollywood star. He has surpassed Vijay Deverakonda (927K), Nani (825K), Allu Arjun (824K), and Mahesh Babu (684K) to achieve this unique feat on social media. Obviously, Prabhas’ fans celebrated this record on social media with great vigour. Here are some of their tweets

Cannes Film Festival called off due to Coronavirus

Due to the global crisis of coronavirus, the 73rd International Cannes Film Festival has been called off by the organisers as it seems a postponement is no more an option. The official statement reads, “We acknowledge that the postponement of the 73rd International Cannes Film Festival, initially considered for the end of June to the beginning of July, is no longer an option.” So, this time we won’t see any of our Indian divas like Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor or Deepika Padukone making stylish entries at the red carpet of the film festival.

