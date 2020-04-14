Trending Entertainment News Today – Ajay Devgn expresses anger over doctors being attacked, Celebs react to PM Modi’s lockdown extension | Bollywood Life

No matter how your day was, we are here to make it better with our trending entertainment news today. Ajay Devgn, Ayushmann Khurrana, Narendra Modi, Karan Tacker, Mukesh Khanna and others are a part of our top entertainment news today. So read on to know more about today’s newsmakers. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Ajay Devgn expresses anger over doctors being attacked; says, ‘Such insensitive people are the worst criminals’

Karan Tacker opens up on his BREAKUP with Krystle D’Souza



Karan Tacker and Krystle D’Souza were one of the most loved couples on TV. They were in a relationship for a brief period before they decided to call it quits. The actors fell in love with each other on the sets of Ek Hazaaro Mein Meri Behna Hai, which also featured Kushal Tandon and Nia Sharma. However, their love story was short-lived. And while one may assume that the duo separated because of personal differences, the reality is something else altogether. In an interview with ETimes recently, Karan Tacker revealed that he and Krystle never parted ways because of personal differences. He also stated that he is not in touch with his ex-girlfriend.

Mukesh Khanna aka Shaktimaan defends himself

Mukesh Khanna had recently taken a dig at Sonakshi Sinha and others from her generation, who have little knowledge about Indian mythology. He took a jibe at the Dabangg actress as she had failed to answer a basic question on Ramayan on an erstwhile episode of Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati. For the ones who aren’t aware, Mukesh Khanna aka Shaktimaan had told Times Of India, “I think the reruns will be useful to many who haven’t watched the show earlier. It will also help people like Sonakshi Sinha who have no knowledge about our mythological sagas. People like her don’t know who did lord Hanuman get Sanjivani for.”

Celebs react to PM Modi’s lockdown extension

The second phase of the coronavirus lockdown is about to begin from tomorrow. As a preventive measure, PM Narendra Modi announced that lockdown will be extended throughout the country till May 3. He took this decision considering the increasing number of COVID-19 patients in India. And we feel that he has taken the right call. If he hadn’t taken this call, the situation could escalate on a big level and things could have exacerbated like in the United States Of America and Italy. However, our PM has taken the decision at the right time to contain the spread of this deadly disease. Addressing the nation at 10:00 am today, he said, “People have gone through hardships to save India. I know how many difficulties you faced. I respectfully bow to the people of India for their sacrifice.” He added, “Even when India did not have a single coronavirus positive case, India had started screening passengers coming from COVID19-affected countries.”

Ayushmann Khurrana expresses displeasure

Ayushmann Khurrana criticised the attacks taking place on the police personnel in the country amid the coronavirus crisis. The actor took to Instagram and said that he felt terrible about the heinous attacks on cops and security personnel.

Ajay Devgn expresses anger over doctors being attacked

Actor Ajay Devgn on Sunday said he is “disgusted” over reports of healthcare workers being attacked by people at a time when the country is fighting the coronavirus pandemic. The “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior” star’s reaction comes weeks after several Bollywood stars condemned gruesome incidents of physical assault and stone pelting at doctors and other frontliners who are managing the COVID-19 outbreak in different parts of the country.

