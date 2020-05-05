Trending Entertainment News Today: Emraan Hashmi insults SRK, Ayushmann Khurrana’s casting couch | Bollywood Life

As the dark sky of the night envelopes another day, it’s time to look back at the biggest newsmakers who’ve made it to the trending entertainment news today. From Emraan Hashmi recollecting the time he had insulted Shah Rukh Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana recounting his horrifying casting couch incident, where he was asked to show his tool to Vijay Deverakonda lambasting media houses for spreading fake news about him, Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang being rushed to hospital after a serious accident and Samantha Ruth Prabhu upset over Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s love story – the big names from Bollywood, Tollywood and TV grabbed headlines to make it to the trending entertainment news today. Also Read – When Emraan Hashmi had insulted Shah Rukh Khan — deets inside

So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 5th May 2020:

Emraan Hashmi recollects the time he had insulted Shah Rukh Khan

It so happened that, Shah Rukh Khan‘s Red Chillies Entertainment was producing, Emraan Hashmi starrer web series, Bard of Blood, and SRK and Emraan had shot for a promotional video. In the video, while interacting with the Dilwale actor, Emraan had called him a ‘Dabba’ and ‘Dhakkan’. Also Read – #IForIndia: Rs. 52 crore and counting — that’s how much the concert gathered for the coronavirus pandemic relief

Read the full story here:When Emraan Hashmi had insulted Shah Rukh Khan — deets inside Also Read – I For India: Shah Rukh Khan kills it with a funny and entertaining performance, AbRam adds the cute factor

Ayushmann Khurrana recounts his horrifying casting couch incident, where he was asked to show his tool

Ayushmann Khurrana recently opened up about his horrifying casting couch experience, where the AndhaDhun actor was made a sexual offer. “A casting director had told me, ‘I’ll give you the lead role if you show me your tool.’ I told him I’m straight and I politely refused his offer,” he revealed.

Read the full story here:Ayushmann Khurrana narrates SHOCKING casting couch experience; says, ‘A director had asked me to show my tool’

Vijay Deverakonda lambastes media houses for spreading fake news about him

Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda released a video yesterday, where he is seen blasting media houses for spreading fake news. The actor called them unethical and said, “They expect ads and interviews from us (film stars). If we don’t give them, they throw mud at us, they try their best to suppress our films right after it releases. What is their qualification? How do they rate our films? And why do people make decisions based on what these unethical people, lacking in commonsense, write?”

Read the full story here:Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda lambastes media houses for spreading fake news — watch video

Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang rushed to hospital after serious accident

Shivin Narang met with an accident recently and he has to be taken to the hospital for the same. Yes, you read that right, but don’t worry, he was at home when the accident took place. It so happened that he got injured after he fell on a glass table by accident. As he fell, the glass broke injuring him. He lost a lot of blood and hence had to be rushed to the hospital to treat the same.

Read the full story here:Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang rushed to hospital after an accident — deets inside

Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu upset over Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s love story?

Samantha Akkineni recently celebrated her birthday and as a birthday treat, she got to watch hubby Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming venture Love Story, in which he is paired opposite Premam actress Sai Pallavi. As per the reports, Samantha watched the eighty per cent unedited footage without music and commented that Sai Pallavi dominated in the film.

Read the full story here:Is Samantha Akkineni UPSET with Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi’s Love Story?

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Helo and Instagram.