Trending Entertainment News Today – Farah Khan once again lambasts Bollywood stars, Zaheer Iqbal clears the air on dating Sonakshi Sinha | Bollywood Life

It's the start of a brand new week, and we're here with our trending entertainment news today. Jackie Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Shoojit Sircar, Farah Khan, Rashami Desai and others are a part of our top entertainment news today. So read on to know more about today's newsmakers.

Here are the entertainment newsmakers:

Rashami Desai wants to do a music video with Badshah

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma entertained their fans after exiting the house by featuring in different music videos post the conclusion of the reality show. Now, Rashami Desai’s fans, too, wish to see the actress in a music video. It seems that being featured in a music video has become the new ‘IT’ thing for celebrities these days. Coming back to the idea of Rashami starring in one, the actress has done a couple of music videos in the past, but her fans are hungry for more. And since the Dil Se Dil Tak actress loves her fans to the moon and back, she is ready to fulfill their demand. However, the actress neither wants to do a music video with her Dil Se Dil Tak co-star, Sidharth Shukla, nor her other Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant, Asim Riaz.

Read the full story here:Bigg Boss 13's Rashami Desai wants to do a music video with THIS person and it is not Sidharth Shukla

Farah Khan once again lambasts Bollywood stars

Last month, filmmaker Farah Khan had taken a dig at Bollywood celebrities for posting workout videos on their social media amidst the outbreak of coronavirus, which has been declared a pandemic. Although she had not taken a dig at anyone in particular, Deepika Padukone had come out in defense and said that workouts keep her and husband Ranveer Singh going throughout the day. Days after Deepika made this statement, Farah has now apologized to everyone, who got scared of her dig. In an interview with Rajeev Masand, she said, “I want to apologize to everybody who got scared. I know I took off. Please workout. I walk one hour around the balcony every day. I was disturbed by the frivolity of the situation. It’s not a global party guys, it’s a global pandemic.”

Read the full story here: Coronavirus pandemic: Farah Khan once again lambasts Bollywood stars, says, 'It is not a global party guys'

Shoojit Sircar worried over intimate scenes post lockdown

What happens to hugs and kisses on screen once the COVID-19 storm passes? Will actors be confident about intimate scenes, or cautious? Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar cannot help mulling over the matter, in the course of a weekend spent at home doing precious little, amid the ongoing lockdown that looks all set to be extended by two more weeks.

Read the full story here: Coronavirus pandemic: Piku director Shoojit Sircar mulls over the fate of kissing scenes post lockdown — read tweet

Zaheer Iqbal clears the air on dating Sonakshi Sinha

Zaheer Iqbal, who made his debut with Salman Khan’s Notebook opposite Pranutan Bahl, has been in the limelight for his personal life of late. The actor has been rumoured to be dating Sonakshi Sinha for the longest time. And now, for the first time ever, Zaheer has broken his silence over the same. The actor, in an interview with Etimes, clearly denied being in a relationship with the Dabangg actress. Zaheer revealed that he was indeed in a relationship when this rumour started floating online, but not with Sonakshi. The actor was dating someone else back then and he has broken up with her now.

Read the full story here: Notebook actor Zaheer Iqbal BREAKS his silence on relationship rumours with Sonakshi Sinha

Jackie Shroff stuck in Khandala farmhouse due to lockdown

Veteran actor Jackie Shroff is stationed at his Khandala farmhouse amidst the coronavirus outbreak. The actor is unable to return to his Mumbai home obviously because of the lockdown. And his wife Ayesha Shroff has confirmed this development. In an interview with Spotboye, Ayesha mentioned that the Bharat actor had made a quick trip to their Khandala farmhouse for some plantation and pre-monsoon work, however, he got stuck there. “He was there to do some new plantations and pre-monsoon work and got stuck there. But thankfully, he has his staff with him and best fresh air, space and all his own organic veggies,” she said.

Read the full story here: Coronavirus pandemic: Jackie Shroff currently stationed in Khandala farmhouse; wife Ayesha Shroff assures, ‘He is doing absolutely fine’

