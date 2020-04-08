Trending Entertainment News Today – First look of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa out, Bollywood shares supermoon pics | Bollywood Life

It’s Wednesday and we’re here with our trending entertainment news today. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan,Tiger Shroff Allu Arjun, Shefali Jariwala, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Mukesh Khanna, JK Rowling and others are a part of our top entertainment news today. So read on to know more about today’s newsmakers. Also Read – Chiranjeevi wishes Allu Arjun with this adorable throwback picture; kids Ayaan and Arha make a handmade card

Here are the entertainment newsmakers:

First look of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa out

As you might be aware, today is Allu Arjun‘s 37th birthday, and on this special day, the makers of Pushpa have released the first look of the film. The actor looks intense and rough in the first look. Allu Arjun took to twitter and wrote, “First Look and the Title of my next movie “ P U S H P A “ . Directed by dearest Sukumar garu . Music by dearest friend @ThisIsDSP. Really excited about this one. Hoping all of you like it .” Also Read – Pushpa First Look: Allu Arjun looks grungy and intense in the poster

Read the full story here: Pushpa First Look: Allu Arjun looks grungy and intense in the poster Also Read – Happy Birthday Allu Arjun: 7 facts about the ‘Stylish Star’, which will make you fall in love with him all over again

Bollywood shares supermoon pics

Last night was extremely special. Wondering why? Well, because the supermoon appeared yesterday and it occurs only when the moon is at the perigee, which is when the moon is closest to the earth in its elliptical orbit. Needless to say, the occurrence of a supermoon in the sky led to people following their social media handles with photos of the full moon. Our Bollywood celebrities followed the suit and shared pictures of the supermoon on social media. Right from Vicky Kaushal, Lara Bhupathi, Parineeti Chopra, Ananya Panday to Dia Mirza, Aayush Sharma, Esha Gupta and others posted pictures of the beautiful supermoon.

Read the full story here: #Supermoon: Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday, Parineeti Chopra and other Bollywood celebrities share breathtakingly beautiful photos

Shaktimaan actor Mukesh Khanna SLAMS Ekta Kapoor

Mukesh Khanna, who played Bhishma in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat in 1988, has slammed Ekta Kapoor for murdering Mahabharat in her show, Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki, which aired in 2008. After taking a dig at Sonakshi Sinha for having a little knowledge about Ramayan, the veteran actor has put Ekta on his radar. The actor’s show Shaktimaan is all set to return to TV for the younger generation, but he is not willing to go Ekta Kapoor’s way to bring back the show and is still busy looking for a perfect cast. Taking potshots at the TV czarina, Mukesh Khanna said that the new Shaktimaan cannot be made the way Ekta made Mahabharat by putting a tattoo on Draupadi’s back.

Read the full story here: Shaktimaan actor Mukesh Khanna SLAMS Ekta Kapoor for her version of Mahabharat — here’s why

Harry Potter author JK Rowling recovers

Coronavirus has sent the whole world in quarantine. The family of viruses has been claiming lives with symptoms of cold, flu, cough and other mild symptoms that were hitherto not considered to be deadly. This contagious disease is known to spread via contact transmission due to which several countries are under lockdown and are practicing social distancing to avoid catching up symptoms. The virus originated in Wuhan in China. Thousands of lives have been claimed all over the world and lakhs of people have been infected with the same. Several celebrities like Tom Hanks and his actress wife, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Olivia Nikkanen, Ali Wentworth, John Prine, Indira Varma, Kristofer Hivju, Olga Kurylenko to name a few have been tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. Recently, JK Rowling, the world-famous author of Best Selling Harry Potter novels.

Read the full story here:Coronavirus Pandemic: Harry Potter author JK Rowling opens up on recovery from COVID-19 symptoms

Shefali Jariwala reveals Sidharth Shukla loves Shehnaaz Gill

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s ‘friendship’ continues to be a talking point for everyone. Although Bigg Boss 13 has come to an end, their co-contestants still share their thoughts on #SidNaaz and their crackling chemistry. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that few Bigg Boss 13 contestants really adore Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s Jodi, however, their love story is completely one-sided. While Shehnaaz is madly in love with the Dil Se Dil Tak actor, Sidharth has friend-zoned Punjab’s, Katrina Kaif. Sidharth has time and again mentioned that there is nothing more than friendship between them. And now, Shehnaaz has finally made peace with this fact. She is okay with the fact that Sidharth Shukla doesn’t have the same feelings for her.

Read the full story here:Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala reveals Sidharth Shukla loves Shehnaaz Gill BUT conditions apply

