Trending Entertainment News Today: Genda Phool, Master postponed, Chiranjeevi breaks the internet | Bollywood Life

As another day ends, it’s time to look back at the biggest newsmakers who’ve made it to the trending entertainment news today. From Jacqueline Fernandez being unable to save Badshah’s Genda Phool and Shilpa Shetty sharing a wonderful moment with daughter Samisha to Ram Charan donating R. 70 lakh to the coronavirus relief fund, Chiranjeevi breaking the internet in a day and Thalapathy Vijay’s Master being indefinitely postponed – the big names from Bollywood, Kollywood and Tollywood grabbed headlines to make it to the trending entertainment news today. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Thalapathy Vijay’s Master postponed indefinitely due to Covid-19

So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 26th Mar 2020:

Jacqueline Fernandez can’t save Badshah’s Genda Phool

Genda Phool featuring Jacqueline Fernandez and Badshah is out now. The actress looks sensuous in this steamy track but the song overall fails to impress us. Although it is a steamy track which has has a distinct folk melody fused with uber urban sounds, Genda Phool is a song which we will never add in our playlist. It is disappointing to the core and Jacqueline’s dance moves are the only saving grace. Also Read – Thalapathy Vijay’s Master Trailer to be out on THIS date

Read the full story here: Genda Phool song – Jacqueline Fernandez’s sensuous dance moves are the only saving grace of Badshah’s disappointing track Also Read – Master song Andha Kanna Paathaakaa: Thalapathy Vijay’s swag and cute camaraderie with Malavika Mohanan are the highlights of this track

Shilpa Shetty shares a wonderful moment with daughter Samisha

More than a month ago, Shilpa Shetty embraced motherhood once again as she welcomed a baby girl via surrogacy. Shilpa and her husband Raj Kundra named their bundle of joy, Samisha Shetty Kundra. And as she completes 40 days today in this beautiful world, Shilpa penned down beautiful words for her daughter.

Read the full story here: Shilpa Shetty and daughter Samisha achieve their FIRST ‘milestone’ today — here’s how

Ram Charan donates R. 70 lakh to the coronavirus relief fund

Following the footsteps of his father Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan joined Twitter and broke the internet. The South superstar also announced that he will be donating an amount of Rs. 70 lakh towards the Centre and States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in this moment of crisis. Ram Charan got inspired by his uncle Pawan Kalyan and did this humble deed for the people across the nation.

Read the full story here: Coronavirus pandemic – Inspired by Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan donates Rs. 70 lakh towards the relief fund

Chiranjeevi breaks the internet in a day

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi is finally on social media and his following is, not surprisingly, phenomenal already. In less than 24 hours that he joined Twitter and Instagram on the occasion of Ugadi — the Telugu new year — on Wednesday, he has managed to garnered mega numbers.

Read the full story here: Chiranjeevi breaks the internet within a day of joining Instagram and Twitter

Thalapathy Vijay’s Master indefinitely postponed

Since the whole country is quarantined, going to theatres is out of the question. Hence, the makers have postponed the release of Thalapathy Vijay’s film ahead. As per the reports, Master’s makers are planning to release the film now in June 2020.

Read the full story here: Coronavirus pandemic – Thalapathy Vijay’s Master postponed indefinitely due to Covid-19

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for all the latest news and updates.

Also, vote for your favourite Fan Friendly Star (Male) here: