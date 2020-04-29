Trending Entertainment News Today – Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53, India mourns the loss | Bollywood Life

It’s a sad day in the world of entertainment as we have lost Irrfan Khan. He breathed his last at a Mumbai hospital this morning after a long battle with Cancer. He was 53 and was last seen in Angrezi Medium. All of our entertainment news today are about the great actor. So read on to know more about how the day unfolded after the sad demise. Also Read – RIP Irrfan Khan: Tracing the actor’s journey in Hollywood

Here are the entertainment newsmakers:

Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

This is highly shocking. Just last night Irrfan Khan’s official spokesperson had squashed the rumours of the Angrezi Medium actor passing away after being hospitalised. The reports had said that he was suffering from Colon infection but that was doing fine and battling it. However, a tweet from filmmaker Shoojit Sircar states that the actor has indeed passed away.

Read the full story here: Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

Sachin, Virat, Chhetri mourn Irrfan Khan’s loss

India’s sports stars on Wednesday came together to pay homage to late actor Irrfan Khan. Irrfan had been admitted in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with a colon infection on Tuesday and passed away on Wednesday. Sportspersons took their social media handles to pay their tributes.

Read the full story here: RIP Irrfan Khan: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Sunil Chhetri mourn the demise of the Angrezi Medium actor

RIP Irrfan Khan

It’s indeed a sad day for Bollywood. Irrfan Khan, one of the finest talents of the industry, has passed away at the age of 53. The actor was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, and he underwent treatment for the same abroad. And he was recently admitted to Kokilaben Hospital, in Mumbai, due to colon infection. Following which, he left for a heavenly abode today. Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar shared this sad news on Twitter by writing, “My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om Shanti. Irfaan Khan salute.”

Read the full story here:Irrfan Khan passes away: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Radhika Madan and others offer condolences

Irrfan Khan no more

Irrfan Khan’s sudden demise has sent shockwaves across the country. Nobody was expecting the actor to leave us so soon. He was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Tuesday due to a colon infection. While he was being treated at the hospital, rumours of his death emerged on the internet. However, the actor’s spokesperson was quick enough to dismiss the same.

Read the full story here: Irrfan Khan last rites performed at Versova kabrastan amidst family, close relatives and friends

Irrfan Khan rejected Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar

The sudden demise of Bollywood actor and international icon, Irrfan Khan has shocked the film fraternity. Not only in Bollywood but the 53-year-old star also garnered a huge fan following across the globe for his performances in Hollywood flicks like Jurassic World, The Amazing Spider-man, Life Of Pi, Slumdog Millionaire and many more. While he worked with the prestigious filmmakers, he was also offered a meaty role in Christopher Nolan’s space drama Interstellar but he rejected the role as he had committed his dates to Ritesh Batra’s The Lunchbox and D-Day.

Read the full story here: Did you know Irrfan Khan rejected a crucial role in Christopher Nolan's Interstellar for THIS Bollywood film?

