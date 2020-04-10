Trending Entertainment News Today – Kareena Kapoor Khan wasn’t insecure about Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar donates Rs 3 crore to BMC | Bollywood Life

It’s the end of the week and we’re here with our trending entertainment news today. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Neha Kakkar, Mahira Sharma, Jai Bhanushali and others are a part of our top entertainment news today. So read on to know more about today’s newsmakers. Also Read – Kareena Kapoor Khan wasn’t bothered by the fact that Alia Bhatt had an ‘epic’ role in Udta Punjab

‘I need no publicity’

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra recently did a noble deed by distributing essential food packets to the poor and needy. The actors shared a video of the same on their Instagram handles. And while #PaHira fans appreciated their noble gesture, many called it a PR stunt in this time of crisis. Jay Bhanushali, who had an argument with Paras in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, took a sly dig at him and Mahira by saying that distributing food packets to the needy has become a PR activity for ‘so-called actors’. Jay took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Sorry to say but distributing food to needy has become a PR stunt for a lot of so-called actors..if you really want dua/blessing from them or God pls leave you phones home..could see ppl not being comfortable with cameras around. #COVIDIDIOT #lockdowneffect #HumanityFirst.”

Read the full story here: Bigg Boss 13: ‘I need no publicity,’ says Mahira Sharma as she HITS back at Jay Bhanushali for his PR activity remark Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Kareena Kapoor shares a throwback picture of beach vacation with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur, says ‘Take me back’

Akshay donates Rs 3 crore to BMC

Akshay Kumar has donated Rs 3 crore to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the manufacture of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), masks, and rapid testing kits, in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. This comes after the Bollywood superstar recently donated Rs 25 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s PM-CARES fund. Yesterday, Akshay took to Twitter to express gratitude to Mumbai Police and BMC. “There’s an army of people working day and night to keep us safe, our families safe. Lets together say #DilSeThankYou to them because that’s the least we can do.

Read the full story here: Coronavirus pandemic: Akshay Kumar donates Rs 3 crore to BMC for the manufacture of masks, rapid testing kits and Personal Protective Equipment Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s ‘work-from-home’ style-statement proves that she is the ultimate DIVA; but Arjun Kapoor is not impressed

Coronavirus benefits Doordarshan

The coronavirus pandemic has got us all get locked inside our homes. All the educational institute, theatres, gyms, malls, and everything else has been shut. The shootings have been stalled and hence there are no new episodes on television. All the channels have been showing the old episodes and old shows. Recently, Doordarshan started the re-run of its iconic shows like Ramayan, Mahabharat, Circus, Dekh Bhai Dekh and others. This had led to a lot of audience switching on to Doordarshan. These shows have been loved by all the 90’s kids and are even today fresh in our minds. A lot of people are loving this by step taken by Doordarshan to make our quarantine even more interesting. The audience is happy to get their good old days back with these shows. Everyone today has Doordarshan on their television screens and are enjoying the old iconic shows. Well, due to these re-runs, Doordarshan has become the highest watched channel in India for the week ended April 3, BARC said on Thursday.

Read the full story here: Doordarshan becomes the most watched channel in India due to the re-run of iconic shows

Neha Kakkar’s shocking statement

She has belted out some of the biggest foot-tapping hits including “Garmi”, “Aankh marey”, “O saki”, “Dilbar” and “Kala chashma” among many others, and enjoys as much popularity as any top singer in contemporary Bollywood. Yet, Neha Kakkar tells you, that singers hardly ever get paid in the film industry. “We don’t get paid for singing in Bollywood at all. What happens is they feel that if we give a superhit song, the singer will earn through shows,” Neha told IANS.

Read the full story here: ‘We don’t get paid for singing in Bollywood at all’, says Kala Chashmah singer Neha Kakkar

Kareena wasn’t insecure about Alia Bhatt

Two actresses cannot be friends! Haven’t you heard this popular saying in Bollywood? Well, this seems to be no longer relevant in the industry as actresses, these days, believe in shelling out BFF goals and sisterhood over rivalry. Now, isn’t that something different as compared to what used to happen back in the day? It definitely is and we totally welcome this big change in Bollywood. And Kareena Kapoor Khan‘s friendship with her Udta Punjab co-star, Alia Bhatt, is proof. The actress has claimed that working with the Student Of The Year actress in Udta Punjab was sisterhood. Not for once, was Kareena bothered by the fact that Alia had a central character to play in the film while she played a doctor.

Read the full story here: Kareena Kapoor Khan wasn’t bothered by the fact that Alia Bhatt had an ‘epic’ role in Udta Punjab

