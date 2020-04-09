Trending Entertainment News Today: Masakali 2.0 backlash, Sonakshi Sinha slams, Varun Dhawan turns judge | Bollywood Life

As the dark cloud of the night sky snuff out the light of another day, it’s time to look back at the biggest newsmakers who’ve made it to the trending entertainment news today. From A.R. Rahman, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Prasoon Joshi spewing vitriol on Masakali 2.0 and Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor and other B-town celebs showing gratitude to Mumbai Police to Sonakshi Sinha calling people abandoning their pets idiotic, Varun Dhawan judging a unique talent show amidst lockdown and Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt shooting each other to spread awareness on coronavirus – the big names from Bollywood stole the show to make it to the trending entertainment news today. Also Read – #MumbaiFirst: Ajay Devgn, Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and other B-town celebs thank Mumbai Police for their service; the cops reply in ‘Singham’ style

A.R. Rahman, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Prasoon Joshi spew vitriol on Masakali 2.0

The revamped version of Masakali 2.0 has not sat well with fans of the original number. Even A.R. Rahman, the composer of original track took a jibe at the recreated song in an indirect way. And now, the director of the Delhi-6, Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra, the movie in which the original song featured and the lyricist of the song, Prasoon Joshi has criticised the 2.0 version. Also Read – Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt shot each other for Family short film on Coronavirus awareness

Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor and others show gratitude to Mumbai Police

While we clapped for the medical staff and doctors last month, now it is time to thank the police officers for the service they’re providing to us these days. So, here’s thanking police officers across the nation for their selfless service. Right from Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Suneil Shetty to Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ayushmann Khurrana and others, celebs have thanked our warriors.

Sonakshi Sinha calls people abandoning their pets idiotic

Sonakshi Sinha has a harsh message for all those who are abandoning their pet dogs amid the COVID 19 pandemic. Calling them “idiots”, she has criticised such people for their “ignorance” and “inhuman” behaviour.

Varun Dhawan to judge a unique talent show amidst lockdown

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan will be hunting for the best talent among youngsters across the nation through an online talent hunt show titled ‘Entertainer No 1. Sharing the details of the concept, Varun said, ” Through this new show, we are seeking to entertain millions of fellow Indians as we bring in some much-needed positivity. I’m looking forward to delivering the best entertainment in collaboration with people from across India.”

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt shoot each other to spread awareness on coronavirus

You might have seen, Family, the short film which stars many Indian film celebs. But did you know Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor shot each other for the film? Yes, that’s right. Ad filmmaker Prasoon Pandey says there is an “incredible back story” to how a dozen of India’s top actors, including Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth and Mohanlal, came together for Family, his virtually directed short film on the importance of social distancing in times of coronavirus.

