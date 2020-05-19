Trending Entertainment News Today: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife, Aaliya, tells all; Gulabo Sitabo promo | Bollywood Life

From Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife, Aaliya, alleging mental and physical torture in our exclusive interview and Shahid Kapoor doing a mad dance after Ishaan Khatter was born to Sasural Simar Ka actor Ashiesh Roy needing financial help in the ICU, Sumeet Raghvan being a part of B.R. Chopra’s Mahabharat and Gulabo and Sitabo actually being goats in the Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana starrer – the big names from Bollywood and TV grabbed headlines to make it to the trending entertainment news today. Also Read – Gulabo Sitabo promo: Gulabo and Sitabo are actually goats in the Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana starrer!

So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 19th May 2020:

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife, Aaliya, alleges mental and physical torture in our exclusive interview

Nawazuddin Siddiqui wife, Aaliya, had sent a legal notice to the actor yesterday through her lawyers, demanding for a divorce and maintenance money, and we were left in shock, wondering what has driven her to take this step out of the blue. BollywoodLife managed to get in touch with Aaliya Siddiqui, and the lady has poured her heart out behind her decision, claiming that it was a long time coming, and alleging that the atrocities she has borne in her marriage to Nawaz could no longer be tolerated. Also Read – Nushrat Bharucha reveals her marriage plans; says that she wants to spend the rest of her life with her ‘perfect someone’

Read the full story here:Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife, Aaliya, alleges mental and physical torture – 7 registered cases, 4 divorces; it’s a pattern in his family [Exclusive] Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Ayushmann Khurrana spreads awareness and extends help to senior citizens in these trying times

Did you know that Shahid Kapoor had done a mad dance after Ishaan Khatter was born?

Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are one of the coolest siblings of B-Town and we often see them sharing some awesome camaraderie on social media. But recently, mother Neelima Azeem revealed that she was not sure to embrace parenthood after Shahid Kapoor but it was her son, who wanted his mother to have a child again.

Read the full story here:Did you know Shahid Kapoor did a full mad dance when brother Ishaan Khatter was born?

Sasural Simar Ka actor Ashiesh Roy admitted to ICU; needs financial help

As the lockdown continues due to the coronavirus pandemic, another member of the film fraternity is facing a life-threatening situations. Veteran actor Ashiesh Roy, best known for his role in the hit TV soap, Sasural Simar Ka, has been rushed to hospital and the news is not good. The actor himself has revealed that he has been admitted to the ICU, where he is currently undergoing dialysis.

Read the full story here:Sasural Simar Ka actor Ashiesh Roy admitted to ICU; sends out fervent plea for financial help

Did you know Sumeet Raghvan was a part of B.R. Chopra’s Mahabharat?

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai’s Sumeet Raghvan had impressed us with his performance in the show. He was also seen in Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo, Badi Door Se Aaye Hai and many other shows. The actor has also done exceptional work in the Marathi industry as well. However, many of the people are not aware that Sumeet Raghvan was also a part of Nitish Bharadwaj starrer Mahabharat.

Read the full story here:Did you know Sumeet Raghvan was a part of Nitish Bharadwaj starrer Mahabharat?

Gulabo and Sitabo are actually goats in the Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana starrer

The makers of Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan starrer have revealed that Gulabo and Sitabo are actually goats. Yes, you heard that right. They have released a video in which both the goats are introduced. Set in Lucknow, Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana will be playing warring men in the film.

Read the full story here:Gulabo Sitabo promo – Gulabo and Sitabo are actually goats in the Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana starrer

