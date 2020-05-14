Trending Entertainment News Today – No dating apps for Kiara Advani; Salman Khan is furious | Bollywood Life

It’s almost the end of the week and we are here with our trending entertainment news today Vijay, Suriya, Salman Khan, Kiara Advani, Shantanu Maheshwari, Nityaami Shirke and others are a part of our top entertainment news today. So read on to know more about today’s newsmakers. Also Read – Shahid Kapoor’s response to not winning the Best Actor award for Kabir Singh proves that audience love is what truly matters

Here are the entertainment newsmakers:

Salman Khan is furious

Superstar Salman Khan has been highly creative and productive during the lockdown. He is stationed at his Panvel farmhouse with his family and friends like Jacqueline Fernandez and Waluscha De Sousa. He sung a couple of songs like Tere Bina and Pyaar Karona during this phase. Both the songs have got a good response. Some reports surfaced that his production house, Salman Khan Films is casting for some new projects. The reports have left Salman Khan rather angry and upset. He took to Twitter to clarify on the reports and warned of severe action against the rumour-mongers. Also Read – Kiara Advani REVEALS she has never been on a dating app; says, ‘I am old school when it comes to love’

Angry Salman Khan breaks silence on reports of his production house casting amidst lockdown; warns legal action against rumour-mongers

RIP Rishi Kapoor

It is nearly a fortnight since Rishi Kapoor passed away. The loss of Irrfan Khan and him is being felt greatly by fans and the film fraternity. Anil Kapoor shared some pictures of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu from the premiere of Saawariya. As we know, the film marked the debut of Sonam Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. We can see that Rishi Kapoor is all smiles in the picture. In one of the clicks, Neetu Kapoor is walking in with Anil Kapoor. Saawariya released in 2007 clashing with Farah Khan’s Om Shanti Om at the box-office. Ranbir Kapoor made news with his infamous towel scene in the film. Sonam Kapoor knew Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a long time. She worked as an assistant director on his film, Black that came out in 2005

RIP Rishi Kapoor: Anil Kapoor shares pics of Rishi Kapoor from the premiere of Saawariya; says, 'One of the happiest memories of my life'

No dating apps for Kiara

Gorgeous actress Kiara Advani has entered the big league in the entertainment industry as she delivered two blockbusters in 2019 in the form of Kabir Singh and Good Newwz. While she had biggies and interesting projects, which were scheduled to release this year like Laxmmi Bomb, Shershaah, Indoo Ki Jawaani and others, it got pushed indefinitely due to coronavirus. The actress recently opened about her personal life and romantic relationship and revealed that she has never been on a dating app as she is old school when it comes to love.

Kiara Advani REVEALS she has never been on a dating app; says, 'I am old school when

Shantanu and Nityaami breakup

Shantanu Maheshwari and Nityaami Shirke, who impressed us as the superb couple in Nach Baliye have parted ways recently. Nityaami confirmed this news and told BT, “Shantanu and I started dating around April 2019, while we were shooting for the promos of a web series. During Nach Baliye, we were getting to know each other. Being on the show helped us bond because we dealt with a lot during those five months. Nothing ever went wrong with our relationship. It’s just that we realised that we are better off as friends. We called it quits in February this year. However, he is still very much a part of my life and a good friend. And, we prefer it that way.”

Shantanu Maheshwari and Nityaami Shirke call it quits; latter says, 'We're better off as friends'

‘Master and Soorarai Pottru should clash’

Well, the global crisis of coronavirus has brought the entertainment industry to a halt. And just like many sectors even the entertainment industry has faced a huge impact. In April two Kollywood films, Thalapathy Vijay’s Master and Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru was released but got pushed indefinitely due to this pandemic and now Rakesh Gowthaman, who is the owner of popular Vettri Theatres has requested the makers to clash the above two biggies during the festive weekend of Diwali as they have the potential to bring great footfalls in the cinema halls. His tweet reads, “#Master & #SooraraiPottru are our only trump cards now that is going bring the crowd back to theatres !!! The production houses should take a very wise decision on the release which I personally feel is by Diwali 2020 only …”

Thalapathy Vijay's Master and Suriya's Soorarai Pottru should clash to save the movie industry, says a popular theatre owner

