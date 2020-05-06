Trending Entertainment News Today: Paulo Coelho lauds Shah Rukh Khan, Rishi Kapoor’s reunion, Extraction 2 | Bollywood Life

With another day drawing to a close, it’s time to look back at the biggest newsmakers who’ve made it to the trending entertainment news today. From Paulo Coelho lauding Shah Rukh Khan for producing Kaamyaab and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni sharing a throwback picture of Rishi Kapoor dancing with his mother to Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha and other Bollywood celebs reacting in disgust over #BoysLockerRoom, Avengers Endgame co-director Joe Russo confirming Extraction sequel and Priyanka Chopra’s cousin, Meera Chopra’s father, being robbed at knifepoint in Delhi – the big names from Bollywood, Hollywood and web series grabbed headlines to make it to the trending entertainment news today. Also Read – Sonu Nigam acing the Mahabharat title song as a 16-year old proves that his voice is God’s gift from heaven — watch THROWBACK video

So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 6th May 2020:

Paulo Coelho lauds Shah Rukh Khan for producing Kaamyaab

Internationally renowned novelist Paulo Coleho, whose books have sold millions of copies worldwide in multiple languages, has echoed high praise for Shah Rukh Khan, drawing parallels with the story of Kaamyaab and talented Brazilian actor Flavio Migliaccio, who unfortunately committed suicide after being disillusioned with how he was being treated by his indigenous film industry. Also Read – BollywoodLife.com Awards 2020 — sizzling dance performances, rib-tickling standup acts, 45 sensational winners, 1 unforgettable event

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares a throwback picture of Rishi Kapoor dancing with his mother

Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has shared a couple of throwback pictures on her Insta stories. In one of the pictures, we can see Rishi Kapoor dancing with his mom, late Krishna Raj Kapoor. Rishi Kapoor looks spiffy in a sharp grey suit while Krishna Raj Kapoor is a picture of elegance in a white saree and her bouffant hairdo.

Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha react in disgust over #BoysLockerRoom

Bollywood expressed shock and concern over the mindset of certain teenage boys in Delhi after the Boys Locker Room controversy exploded. Leaked screenshots of a private Instagram chat group comprising some teenage school students from Delhi has stirred up a storm over rape culture in India. Many of these boys were allegedly seen sharing photos of underage girls, objectifying them, and planning gang rapes.

Avengers Endgame co-director Joe Russo confirms Extraction sequel

Chris Hemsworth starrer action-thriller, Extraction, which was released on Netflix has turned out to be a huge hit across the globe. The climax of the web-movie suggested that there are chances of this entertainer to have a sequel and now Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo has confirmed that he will penning the script of Extraction 2.

Priyanka Chopra’s cousin, Meera Chopra’s father, robbed at knifepoint in Delhi

Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Meera Chopra’s father was robbed at knifepoint in Police Colony here The “Section 375” actress took to Instagram, where she shared that her father was out on an evening walk when this incident took place.

