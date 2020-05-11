Trending Entertainment News Today – Poonam Pandey booked by Mumbai Police; Kareena Kapoor’s chubby avatar | Bollywood Life

It’s the start of a brand new week and we are here with our trending entertainment news today. Bhushan Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Poonam Pandey, Ramayan, Dipika Chikhlia and others are a part of our top entertainment news today. So read on to know more about today’s newsmakers. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Poonam Pandey booked by Mumbai Police for violating lockdown rules

Here are the entertainment newsmakers:

Kareena Kapoor’s chubby avatar

Kareena Kapoor is one of the most beautiful divas of Bollywood and has several millions of admirers, who love her glowing skin and toned physique. But we have come across a throwback picture, Bebo and Lolo aka Kareena and Karisma Kapoor are all decked up in a wedding. We can also see mom Babita in the picture. Looking at the chubby avatar of Kareena in the image, it seems this pic is way before her Bollywood debut. And honestly, we are amazed by Bebo’s superb physical transformation, which can surely inspire her fans.



Read to know more: Kareena Kapoor’s chubby avatar in THIS throwback picture with sister Karisma Kapoor will leave you amazed at her transformation Also Read – Poonam Pandey’s app gets banned by Google – here’s why

Shahid’s coolest party for wife Mira

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most loved couples of B-Town. The duo, who tied the knot in 2015, are blessed with two kids Misha and Zain. The couple are known for their social media PDAs and while like us they can’t roam out due to the lockdown phase, Mira is revisiting her old memories as she recently shared a throwback picture of her birthday, which was celebrated in hospital by hubby Shahid Kapoor. She shared the picture, where Shasha is giving her a peck on the cheek and a cake in front of her. While Mira is seen in yellow attire, the Kabir Singh actor wore a green t-shirt. She captioned the picture, “#throwback to the coolest birthday party with a day old Zainu and being smothered by a questionably dressed Huz #callthefashionpolice #bringbackthosedays #gocoronago”. Also Read – Poonam Pandey playing Holi in a bikini is surely going to BREAK the internet – watch video

Read to know more: Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput revisits a moment when “Questionably Dressed” husband hosted the coolest birthday party — view pic

Ramayan’s Dipika Chikhlia wants to play Kaikeyi

Dipika Chikhlia played the role of Sita in Ramayan and became supremely popular. In a recent interaction, however, she said that given a choice, she would like to play Kaikeyi. As you might know, in Ramayan, Kaikeyi was Ram’s stepmother who asked her husband Dashratha to send Ram, Lakshman and Sita to an exile for 14 years.

Read to know more: Ramayan: Dipika Chikhlia wants to play Kaikeyi, while Sunil Lahiri’s desires to play Raavan

Poonam Pandey booked by Mumbai Police

Model-cum-actress Poonam Pandey was on Sunday booked by Mumbai Police for violating the coronvirus-induced lockdown norms, an official said. An FIR was registered against Panedy and a person accompanying her by the Marine Drive Police. She was found roaming in her high-end car at Marine Drive, Mumbai, without any reason, as per the police report. The report further states that her car has been confiscated by the police.

Read to know more: Coronavirus pandemic: Poonam Pandey booked by Mumbai Police for violating lockdown rules

T-Series office sealed

The office building of music giant and film production house T-Series, owned by Bhushan Kumar, has been sealed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after one caretaker tested positive for COVID-19. According to a T-Series spokesperson, there were caretakers who would work and stay at the office premises in Andheri, which is now sealed to contain the spread of Coronavirus. “Some of them are migrants who couldn’t go back. There are rooms, kitchen and all facilities for them at the office building. But one of them got tested positive for COVID-19. There are two-three people who are also getting tested, but their reports are pending. For safety reasons, the BMC has sealed the office. It was anyway shut for employees since March 15,” a spokesperson from T-Series told PTI.

Read to know more: Coronavirus pandemic: Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series office sealed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Helo and Instagram.