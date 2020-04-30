Trending Entertainment News Today – Rishi Kapoor passes away at 67, Irrfan Khan remembered by international artistes | Bollywood Life

It’s a sad day again in the world of entertainment as we have lost Rishi Kapoor. It was just yesterday that Irrfan Khan passed away and today, it was Rishi Kapoor. He breathed his last at a Mumbai hospital this morning after battling with Cancer. So read on to know more about how the loss and how people are shocked. Also Read – RIP Rishi Kapoor: Shah Rukh Khan mourns the demise of legendary actor, says ‘I will miss him for his gentle pat on my head’

Watch Akshay Oberoi’s interview below:

Salman Khan pays his last respect to the veteran actor

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today morning at HN Foundation Reliance Hospital and we saw several actors and stars expressing their condolences to the legendary star. Megastar Salman Khan also paid his last respect to Rishi Kapoor as he tweeted, “Rest in peace chintu sirrr, kaha suna maaf , strength , peace n light to family n friends…” While it is said that the Dabangg star doesn’t share a good bond with the Kapoor family, Salman and Rishi Kapoor had worked together in Yeh Hai Jalwa.

It has to be the worst year ever. Things were not supposed to pan out this way, not even midway through the year, but what is currently happening is unfathomable. Amitabh Bachchan has just revealed that legendary actor Rishi Kapoor has passed away in the hospital he was admitted at early Wednesday morning. He tweeted a couple of minutes ago confirming the same: “He’s GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed !” Big B wrote in his tweet.

Kareena Kapoor Khan remembers Rishi Kapoor

The whole film industry has plunged into gloom. Rishi Kapoor has left us even before we could come on terms with the death of Irrfan Khan. The veteran actor died at morning 8.45 am at the HN Reliance Hospital. It seems he developed breathing problems. The actor was battling blood cancer for two years now. Rishi Kapoor spent almost a year in the US undergoing chemotherapy. He looked fine till a couple of months back. He contracted pneumonia some days back and was admitted to a hospital. We are hearing that the death is due to respiratory issue. Kareena Kapoor Khan who is his niece posted a throwback picture of Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor as kids. She captioned, “The best boys I know… Papa and Chintu uncle.”

Rishi Kapoor is no more. The actor who was hospitalized for the past few days passed away due to breathing problems. Rishi Kapoor battled blood cancer for two years. He took treatment in the US for two years. Rishi Kapoor had returned to India a little before Diwali last year. He looked lively as he attended social do’s and functions in the city. It is heartbreaking for all film buffs. Irrfan Khan passed away yesterday and today it is the death of Rishi Kapoor that has left us shattered. In the middle of all this, a clip of a young Rishi Kapoor is going viral. He was a part of the iconic Pyaar Hua Ikraar Hua song from Shree 420. In the song, we can see three little kids walking on the footpath in the rain. He was one of the three children. Rishi Kapoor was the eldest of three brothers, Randhir and Rajiv.

International artistes mourn Irrfan Khan’s death

The sudden demise of actor Irrfan Khan not only jolted the Indian film industry, but sent shock waves internationally as well. Popular celebrities Riz Ahmed and Ava DuVernay lead the charge in condoling his death, remembering him for his exceptional talent. Venom star Riz Ahmed took to Twitter to mourn his demise, saying that Irrfan was a “guiding light for so many of us”.

