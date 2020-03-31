Trending Entertainment News Today – Salman Khan mourns the loss of his nephew, Paras Chhabra blames Shehnaaz Gill | Bollywood Life

Just to fill you up on all that’s going on in the world of entertainment, we’re here with our trending entertainment news today. Paras Chhabra, Roman Reigns, Mukesh Khanna, Salman Khan, Kanika Kapoor and others are a part of our top entertainment news today. So read on to know more about today’s newsmakers. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Akshay Kumar compares the lockdown to Salman Khan’s hit reality show, says, ‘God is the Bigg Boss right now’

Salman Khan mourns the loss of his nephew

Salman Khan nephew Abdullah Khan passed away. He was a great bodybuilder and was also in partnership with Salman Khan in his fitness initiative, Being Strong. He was not keeping well since a few days and was fighting with lung cancer, as per the reports. Salman Khan shared the sad news about his nephew’s demise with an emotional post on Instagram. He posted a black and white picture of him and his nephew Abdullah and wrote, “Will always love you…” Check out his post here: Also Read – Salman Khan’s nephew, Abdullah Khan, passes away from lung cancer

Kanika Kapoor tests positive 5th time for COVID-19

Kanika Kapoor, who was diagnosed with Coronavirus after returning from the United Kingdom, has tested positive for the fifth time of Coronavirus. For the uninformed, coronavirus patients’ samples are taken for testing every 48 hours. And this is for the fifth time when Kanika Kapoor has been tested positive for coronavirus. She has been admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) for more than 10 days now. However, the director of the hospital has assured that the Baby Doll singer is doing well, her condition is stable and there is no cause of worry.

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan

Amid coronavirus lockdown, we saw iconic 90s serials Ramayana and Mahabharata coming back on television, which made us nostalgic and now one more show has joined the list, which is Mukesh Khanna’s Shaktimaan. Our India’s first super-hero will soon arrive to entertain us as it will be re-telecasted. Apart from Shaktimaan, four more serials will make a comeback on the small screen. In a statement, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry said Doordarshan will be retelecasting five shows – Chanakya, Upanishad Ganga, Shaktimaan, Shriman Shrimati and Krishna Kali

Paras Chhabra BLAMES Shehnaaz Gill

After participating in Bigg Boss 13, Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill did Mujhse Shaadi Karoge to find the right partner for themselves. While Paras Chhabra chose wild card contestant Aanchal Khurana as his partner, Shehnaaz failed to select any guy as her to-be life partner. And the reason for the same was Sidharth Shukla. On the show, Shehnaaz Gill had herself confessed that she loves her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Sidharth Shukla and hence, she could not connect with any of the boys in the show. Needless to say, Paras Chhabra has slammed Shehnaaz for the same and he has also blamed her for the failure of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

Roman Reigns exits from WrestleMania 36

It’s official. Roman Reigns won’t be competing at WrestleMania 36. He was supposed to take on Goldberg. He took to his Instagram account to give the information.

