Trending Entertainment News Today: Salman Khan’s anger, Monalisa’s baby, Rangoli Chandel suspended | Bollywood Life

As another day draws to an end, it's time to look back at the biggest newsmakers who've made it to the trending entertainment news today. From Salman Khan being boiling mad at the public and Nazar 2 actress Monalisa opening up on having a baby with husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot to Kangana Ranaut's sister, Rangoli Chandel's Twitter account being suspended, Prabhas' next possibly being a mega-budget sci-fi film and Katta Meetha and Baaton baton Mein actor Ranjit Chowdhury passing away at age 65 – the big names from Bollywood, Tollywood and TV stole grabbed headlines make it to the trending entertainment news today.

So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 16th April 2020:

Salman Khan’s anger

Salman Khan has had enough. The actor has lost it because of people’s negligence during quarantine. In his latest 10-minute IGTV video, the Dabangg actor lashed out at the ones who are venturing out of their houses amidst lockdown, which has officially been extended till May 3. While the actor began his video on a good note, he gradually came to a point where he felt the need to school people, who are not following our PM Narendra Modi’s decision as well as that of the various state CMs. Also Read – Nach Baliye 10: Vindu Dara Singh wants SidNaaz, PaHira and AsiManshi in the upcoming season; says, ‘Yeh log record tod denge’

Monalisa’s baby

Nazar 2 actress Monalisa, a popular Bhojpuri and TV actress, has now been married to Vikrant Singh Rajpoot for 3 years. They exchanged wedding vows with each other on the 10th edition of Salman Khan’s controversial reality show, Bigg Boss. And their life has changed a lot after marriage. Monalisa feels there is a sense of commitment between them. In an exclusive Instagram live chat with us, the actress mentioned that Vikrant loves her a lot and also takes care of her.

Rangoli Chandel suspended

Actress Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel is once again in hot water for a post on Twitter. Her account on the micro-blogging website now stands suspended, though a snapshot of her original tweet that kicked off the controversy is still doing the rounds online.

Prabhas goes sci-fi

In February, we saw a big announcement arriving from the entertainment industry, where a mega-project featuring Baahubali star Prabhas was made official. Tentatively titled #Prabhas20 , the project is to be helmed by Mahanati director Nag Ashwin. While the plot details of the film are under wraps, Nag Ashwin had said that he will be making a pan-world movie with the pan-India star.

RIP Ranjit Chowdhry

Actor Ranjit Chowdhry, best known for playing comical characters in films like Khoobsurat, Baton Baton Mein and Khatta Meetha, passed away yesterday at the age of 65. His sister, Raell Padamsee, shared the news of Ranjit’ death on her Instagram account.

