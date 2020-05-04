Trending Entertainment News Today: Salman Khan’s charity, Sunny Leone’s prank, Aamir Khan clarifies | Bollywood Life

With another day ending, it’s time to look back at the biggest newsmakers who’ve made it to the trending entertainment news today. From Salman Khan providing food for the needy amidst lockdown and Sunny Leone playing a dangerous prank on husband Daniel Weber to Director Santosh Sivan confirming Thupakki 2 with Thalapathy Vijay, Aamir Khan denying distributing money in wheat bags and Suriya’s next heroine having a Madras Café connect – the big names from Bollywood and Kollywood grabbed headlines to make it to the trending entertainment news today. Also Read – Salman Khan provides food for the needy amid lockdown — watch video

So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 4th May 2020:

Salman Khan provides food for the needy amidst lockdown — watch video

As you might be aware, Salman Khan is currently stuck in his Panvel farmhouse. Jacqueline Fernandez, Iulia Vantur, sister Arpita Khan Sharma, Aayush Sharma, Waluscha De Sousa are at the farmhouse. The actor recently posted a video from his farmhouse in which he along with many others are seen arranging food for the needy. Also Read – Salman Khan to play a special role in Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya?

Salman Khan provides food for the needy amid lockdown — watch video

Sunny Leone plays a dangerous prank on husband Daniel Weber — watch video

Sunny Leone pulled a prank on her husband Daniel Weber by making him believe that she had accidentally chopped off her finger. Sunny took to Instagram to share the video of the same. In the video, she cries out for help, shouting out to her husband that she has chopped off her finger. Daniel comes in running and panics, and runs around as he tries to figure out how he can help.

Sunny Leone plays a prank on hubby Daniel Weber, makes him believe that she has accidentally chopped off her finger — watch video

Director Santosh Sivan confirms Thupakki sequel with Thalapathy Vijay

A few days ago, we saw #Thupakki2 trending on social media and it turned out to be a treat for megastar Thalapathy Vijay. Now ace cinematographer and filmmaker Santosh Sivan shared pictures of Thupakki on Instagram and now the fans are taking this as a confirmation of the sequel. The reports suggest that Kajal Aggarwal will reprise her role in Thupakki 2, which will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures. We are expecting the official announcement of this project on June 22, which happens to be Vijay’s birthday.

Thupakki 2: Santosh Sivan confirms the sequel to Thalapathy Vijay starrer

Aamir Khan denies distributing money in wheat bags

It was reported that Aamir Khan had distributed the money in wheat flour bags to help the needy. However, the Dhoom 3 actor has denied these reports altogether, claiming them to be spurious.

'A fake story completely,' Aamir Khan DENIES distributing money in wheat bags — view tweet

This Madras Cafe actress to romance Suriya in Hari’s next?

Actress Raashi Khanna has bagged a big Kollywood project, which will be directed by Hari and feature Suriya in the lead role. Well, this movie is crucial and exciting as Hari and Suriya’s last outing Singam was a money-spinner at the box office.

THIS Madras Cafe actress to romance Suriya in Hari's next?

