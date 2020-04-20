Trending Entertainment News Today: Salman Khan’s Pyaar Karona, Sunny Leone’s revenge, Mahesh Babu’s heroine | Bollywood Life

AS the sun has set over another day, it’s time to look back at the biggest newsmakers who’ve made it to the trending entertainment news today. From Salman Khan urging fans to stay home with his song, Pyaar Karona, and Sunny Leone vowing revenge on husband Daniel Weber to Karan Kundrra dismissing breakup rumours with girlfriend Anusha Dandekar, Mahesh Babu collaborating with Shraddha Kapoor for his next and Agay Devgn wishing daughter Nysa in the most adorable way on her birthday – the big names from Bollywood, Tollywood and TV grabbed headlines make it to the trending entertainment news today. Also Read – Shah Rukh Khan praises Salman Khan’s Pyaar Korona song sky high with a cryptic pun; says, ‘Bhai kamaal ka single aur singer hai’

So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 20th April 2020:

Salman Khan urges fans to stay home with his song, Pyaar Karona

The wait is finally over as Salman Khan’s special music video titled Pyaar Karona is out. In the song, which is based on COVID-19, we see Salman Khan urging his fans to stay home and learn new skills instead of going on the streets. We also see a subtle touch of patriotism as the lyrics include the words, ‘Saare Jahaan Se Acha’. The superstar also raps in the song, which is a treat for his fans. Also Read – Pyaar Karona song: Salman Khan urges his fans to stay home and fight coronavirus in his signature style

Pyaar Karona song – Salman Khan urges his fans to stay home and fight coronavirus in his signature style

Sunny Leone to take revenge on husband Daniel Weber

Sunny Leone recently shared a rather sweet video of her husband, who also acts as her manager, heaping praise for her. In the video, Daniel Weber can be heard praising Sunny’s culinary skills. He goes on to say that the Baby Doll fame looks beautiful all the time. While he was praising his ladylove, the placards in his hands had a different story to tell. One of those placards read that the former Bigg Boss contestant is terrible in the kitchen and she only wears pyjamas the entire day.

Lockdown diaries – Sunny Leone out to take REVENGE as husband Daniel Weber complains about her bad culinary skills

Karan Kundrra dismisses breakup rumours with girlfriend Anusha Dandekar

In an interview with Bombay Times, Karan Kundrra broke his silence on break up rumours with ladylove Anusha Dandekar. The actor made it loud and clear that they are very much together and in love. And he also mentioned that the fact that they used to live together in the same pad is completely baseless and untrue.

Dismissing rumours of a breakup with Anusha Dandekar, Karan Kundrra says, 'We are still together'

Mahesh Babu to collaborate with Shraddha Kapoor for his next?

Mahesh Babu’s upcoming project with Geetha Govindam director Parasuram has been in the news now for quite some time. While we are waiting for its official announcement, a new development has been surfing over the internet, which suggests that actress Shraddha Kapoor might pair opposite Mahesh Babu in the film.

Mahesh Babu to collaborate with THIS Bollywood actress for Geetha Govindam director's next?

Agay Devgn wishes daughter Nysa in the most adorable way on her birthday

The lockdown has compelled the whole country stay at home. Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter, Nysa, turned 17 yesterday. We feel the family had a low-key celebration at home as there is no scope for partying. The loving father took to Instagram and wished his baby.

As Nysa Devgn turns 17, dad Ajay Devgn wishes her, 'Every happiness today and forever'

