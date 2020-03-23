Trending Entertainment News Today: Shah Rukh Khan spread awareness, Ranveer Singh turns zombie, Ajay Devgn’s Thank God | Bollywood Life

As another day draws to a close, it’s time to look back at the biggest newsmakers who’ve made it to the trending entertainment news today. From Ajay Devgn reuniting with Rakul Preet Singh and director Indra Kumar for Thank God and Rashami Desai’s reaction to Bigg Boss 13 returning to Shah Rukh Khan spreads awareness about the coronavirus pandemic through his movies, Ranveer Singh turning into a zombie during quarantine and Kanika Kapoor staying in the same hotel as the South African cricket team – the big names from both Bollywood and Bigg Boss made a huge splash to grab the top spots among the trending entertainment news today.

Ajay Devgn reunites with Rakul Preet Singh and director Indra Kumar for Thank God

The Bollywood film trade was excited when Ajay Devgn and filmmaker Indra Kumar declared they were returning with a new comedy after last year’s superhit “Total Dhamaal”, and now that film’s title has been officially announced. The film has been named “Thank God”, and it will also feature Rakul Preet Singh and Sidharth Malhotra. According to a report in bollywoodhungama.com, the film is about a couple of goodnatured, goofy men who are out to reform society, and their hilarious adventures.

Rashami Desai reacts to Bigg Boss 13 returning to TV

No new shows have been shot and even the shoot of previous shows has been stopped. Many channels have to now re-run old shows and episodes. Hence, Bigg Boss 13 will re-run and fans are excited about it. Not just fans, even celebrities and the contestants of this season are also happy about it. Rashami Desai who was one of the finalists of this season has reacted to the show being re-run.

Shah Rukh Khan spreads awareness about the coronavirus pandemic through his movies

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday came out with a unique and interesting video to create awareness about coronavirus among people. He made a fun and informative video on COVID-19 using scenes from his movies. From the popular “Loveria” song of his 1992 hit “Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman” to stills from hits such as “Kal Ho Na Ho” (2003), “Chalte Chalte” (2003) and “Raees” (2017), clips of various SRK films have been put together in an attempt to convey facts about coronavirus in his explainer.

Ranveer Singh turns into a zombie during quarantine

Coronavirus has been taking a lot of toll on the lives of human beings across the globe. A lot of companies and industries have come to a standstill as a mass quarantine has been advised to observe by the government. Many Bollywood celebrities are at home staying safe and finding ways to entertain themselves and pass the time. Ranveer Singh took to her social handle and shared a picture of himself in his Alauddin Khilji kind of avatar and a quirky caption.

Kanika Kapoor stayed in the same hotel as the South African cricket team

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who tested positive for coronavirus a few days ago, stayed in the same five-star hotel here as the South African cricket team, who were in India for the ODI series against Virat Kohli and Co. which later got postponed. “There are reports that she dined in the hotel’s buffet and also attended several guests in the lobby,” an official was quoted as saying on Sunday. “She was living there at a time when the South African team was staying in the hotel for the ODI match, which eventually was called off. There is information that Kanika was seen briefly attending a news channel’s annual conclave held at the hotel. Therefore, it is important to scan the CCTV footage and list those who came in contact with her.”

