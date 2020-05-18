Trending Entertainment News Today: Shah Rukh Khan’s 90s Throwback, Nushrat Bharucha’s marriage, Fashion sequel | Bollywood Life

As another day winds up, it’s time to look back at the biggest newsmakers who’ve made it to the trending entertainment news today. From Sanjay Dutt’s daughter, Trishala Dutta, sharing a 90s throwback pic with Shah Rukh Khan and Nushrat Bharucha revealing her marriage plans to Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family being placed under quarantine by the police, Arjan Bajwa opening up on Fashion 2 with Priyanka Chopra and Shehnaaz Gill’s manager asking money to go live for an awards show – the big names from Bollywood and TV grabbed headlines to make it to the trending entertainment news today. Also Read – Sanjay Dutt’s daughter, Trishala Dutt, shares a throwback picture with Shah Rukh Khan from the 90s

So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 18th May 2020:

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter, Trishala Dutta, shares 90s throwback pic with Shah Rukh Khan

Sanjay Dutt daughter Trishala has grown up in the US. However, she does share memories from her childhood with her dad, Sanjay Dutt and grandfather, Sunil Dutt. In her latest Insta story, we can see that she has put up a picture with Shah Rukh Khan. We can see Trishala Dutt looking cute in an ethnic outfit while Shah Rukh Khan is in a printed shirt. Also Read – Guess The Price: The cost of Anushka Sharma’s co-ord set will make your head spin

Nushrat Bharucha reveals her marriage plans

Yesterday being Nushrat Bharucha birthday, she took to Twitter to have an #AskNushrat live chat session with her fans, with many fun, interesting and insightful exchanges being shared between the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress and her admirers.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family placed under quarantine by the police

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family members were placed under home quarantine after they reached Budhana town here from Mumbai, police said on Monday. Siddiqui, along with his family members, reached his hometown on Saturday after getting necessary permission for travel from the authorities in Maharashtra, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Nepal Singh said.

Arjan Bajwa opens up on Fashion 2 with Priyanka Chopra

As much an impact as Kabir Singh has had on his career, it’s important to remember, especially if you’re a movie-buff, that back in 2008, Arjan Bajwa had appeared in Fashion opposite Priyanka Chopra as the male lead — a role that had bagged him several nominations and awards at all the major ceremonies as the breakthrough artiste of the year. So, it was inevitable that the conversation veered toward the film during our exclusive chat with the actor.

Shehnaaz Gill’s manager asks money to go live for an awards show

Shehnaaz Gill’s manager recently demanded money from an awards show organiser for Shehnaaz Gill to go live for the show, as she has been nominated in two categories. In the screenshot shared we see the alleged conversation between Shehnaaz’s manager and the organiser.

