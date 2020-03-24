Trending Entertainment News Today: Shahenshah Remake, Bhula Dunga, Tom Hanks recovers | Bollywood Life

With curtains dropping over another day, it’s time to look back at the biggest newsmakers who’ve made it to the trending entertainment news today. From Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif to reunite after 17 years for the Shahenshah remake and Kanika Kapoor tests positive a second time for coronavirus to Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s Bhula Dunga Song, Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson recovering from coronavirus and Katrina Kaif and Kartik Aaryan give their fans tutorials on washing dishes – the big names from Bollywood. Hollywood and Bigg Boss grabbed headlines to make it to the trending entertainment news today.

So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 24th Mar 2020:

Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif to reunite after 17 years for the Shahenshah remake?

We often hear that some gem of Amitabh Bachchan is going to be remade and the latest one in the news is Shahenshah. And even bigger are the rumours that Katrina Kaif and he are going to act in it. It seems the two are coming together for a film titled Deadly. It will be directed by Vikas Bahl.

Kanika Kapoor tests positive a second time for coronavirus

Kanika Kapoor is in the eye of the coronavirus storm in the country. The lady who arrived from London on March 9 has been alleged to have passed on the coronavirus to around 400 people in India after she went socialising in Lucknow. Now, reports have come out that her ‘untraceable friend’ who was with her at the Taj Hotel has been found. Ojas Desai is now under home quarantine in Mumbai. He has tested negative for COVID-19 in Mumbai’s Kasturba Hospital.

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla beautifully portray the tale of separation in the Bhula Dunga Song

Bigg Boss 13’s power couple, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s Bhula Dunga was the most awaited song and finally, it is out. #SidNaaz as always have been amazing and their sizzling chemistry is the highlight. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have completely owned this song. Darshan Raval’s soulful voice declares this one as a superhit.

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson are recovering from coronavirus

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson had been tested positive for COVID-19. They had been in the hospital for a few weeks and recently got discharged from the hospital. They have been in the hospital and self-isolation for weeks and on Monday they revealed that they are now feeling better. Tom Hanks took to Twitter to share about the same. Through his tweet he has also urged fans to listen to the instructions given and respect the lockdown.

Katrina Kaif and Kartik Aaryan give their fans tutorials on washing dishes

Celebrities have been sharing their quarantine plans with their fans on social media. Katrina Kaif also has a new job while being quarantined. She has turned a professional tutor and is giving tutorials to her fans on how to wash dishes and utilize the time at home. Not just Katrina, even Kartik Aaryan has shared a video while he was washing utensils.

