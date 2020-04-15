Trending Entertainment News Today – Shriya Saran’s husband might have COVID-19, Said Ali Khan had disagreements with Aditya Chopra | Bollywood Life

The weekend is almost here, and we are here with our trending entertainment news today. Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Aditya Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Chitrangda Singh and others are a part of our top entertainment news today. So read on to know more about today’s newsmakers. Also Read – Sab Kushal Mangal song Naya Naya Love: Shriya Saran, Akshaye Khanna and Yuvika’s song will make you cringe to another level

Here are the entertainment newsmakers:

Shriya Saran’s husband might have COVID-19

Drishyam actress Shriya Saran seems to be in deep trouble as the actress is currently residing with her husband, Andrei Koscheev, in Spain, which is one of the biggest coronavirus hotspots in the world. The European nation has recorded about the third-highest coronavirus cases and the situation is getting uglier over there. In testing times like this, Shriya and her husband have witnessed how things have drastically changed in a few weeks. And the sad part is that the actress’s better half received no help from doctors when they reached the hospital for medical aid as Andrei was showing a few coronavirus symptoms. Also Read – Worst Dressed: Karisma Kapoor, Shriya Saran, Shamita Shetty leave us disappointed with their fashion choices

Read the full story here: Coronavirus pandemic: Shriya Saran, stranded in Spain; talks about husband Andrei Koscheev showing COVID-19 symptoms Also Read – Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev holiday in the exotic locales of Peru and Colombia – view pics!

No seductress roles please, says Chitrangda Singh

Chitrangda Singh, who will next be seen in Bob Biswas with Abhishek Bachchan, is utilizing her time for the best amidst the coronavirus lockdown, which has been extended till May 3. The actress is spending time with her son, Zorawar, and she feels good to be around him. For the actress, her son’s safety is of utmost importance and she doesn’t wish to leave him even for a second. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Chitrangda Singh admitted that she was initially enjoying this self-isolation period, but it is now weighing heavy on her. “You start out missing the outside, then reach a stage when you enjoy being home, then… emotions are see-sawing,” she told the leading daily.

Read the full story here: Chitrangda Singh on returning to acting after Baazaar: I didn’t want to play a seductress

‘Salman Khan sir is truly a king,’ says Rashami Desai

If there’s one person who supported Rashami Desai throughout Bigg Boss 13, then it was the superhit reality show’s host, Salman Khan. The Dabangg actor stood like a rock for the actress whenever she needed someone by her side. He was the one who exposed her ex-boyfriend, Arhaan Khan, on national television and saved her from a toxic relationship. And like us, Rashami Desai, too, believes that Salman was very supportive towards her and in fact, also acted as her savior in the show. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Rashami said that Salman Khan’s presence has made so much difference to her life. The actress also called him her guardian angel.

Read the full story here: Bigg Boss 13: ‘Salman Khan sir is truly a king,’ says Rashami Desai as she talks about his constant support

Shah Rukh Khan says workers on the frontlines need our support

As you might be aware, actors Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas will soon be seen together. They have confirmed participation in global concert, One World: Together At Home, which is scheduled to happen on April 18. The proceeds of the concert will be used to provide relief for the coronavirus pandemic.

Read the full story here: Coronavirus pandemic: ‘Health care workers on the frontlines of the #COVID19 crisis need our support,’ states Shah Rukh Khan

Saif Ali Khan reveals he had ‘disagreements’ with producer Aditya Chopra

Saif Ali Khan reunites with Rani Mukerji after a hiatus of 11 years for the second installment of Bunty Aur Babli, which also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari. The actor is extremely elated to work with his Hum Tum co-star and at the same, he is excited to work with her husband and producer, Aditya Chopra, again. Although Saif had disagreements with him in the past, he seems to have made peace with the head honcho of Yash Raj Films. In conversation with Film Companion, the Omkara actor revealed that he had disagreements with Aditya in the past, however, they have let bygones be bygones. Currently, Saif said that he feels nice to reconnect with Aditya.

Read the full story here: Bunty Aur Babli 2: Saif Ali Khan opens up on having ‘disagreements’ with producer Aditya Chopra in the past

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.