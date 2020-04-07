Trending Entertainment News Today: Suhana Khan is a belly dancer, Deepika Padukone annoys Ranveer Singh | Bollywood Life

As the night sky dawns over another day, it’s time to look back at the biggest newsmakers who’ve made it to the trending entertainment news today. From Suhana Khan taking up belly-dancing lessons amidst lockdown and Mukesh Khanna denying that he took a dig at Sonakshi Sinha to a 23-yearl old throwback video from Aishwarya Rai’s shelved film going viral, Chiyaan Vikram’s Cobra teaser possibly releasing on his birthday and Deepika Padukone’s habit that annoys Ranveer Singh – the big names from Bollywood, TV and Kollywood made all the right noises to pole position on the trending entertainment news today. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana, takes belly-dancing classes online amidst lockdown

So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 7th April 2020:

Suhana Khan takes belly-dancing lessons amidst lockdown

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, has some amazing things to do during lockdown. She was recently seen giving some makeup tutorials to her mother, Gauri, and now has another exciting update for her fans. Suhana is taking belly-dancing classes online. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Gauri Khan is ‘learning makeup tips’ from daughter Suhana Khan — view post

Read the full story here: Coronavirus pandemic – Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana, takes belly-dancing classes online amidst lockdown Also Read – Shah Rukh Khan shares AbRam Khan’s drawing of himself and ‘papa’ and it’s the cutest thing on the internet today!

Mukesh Khanna denies taking a dig at Sonakshi Sinha

Earlier, Mukesh Khanna had taken Sonakshi Sinha‘s name in an interview while talking about mythological shows. He said, “I think the reruns will be useful to many who haven’t watched the show earlier. It will also help people like Sonakshi Sinha who have no knowledge about our mythological sagas. People like her don’t know who lord Hanuman got the Sanjivani for.”

Read the full story here: Mukesh Khanna denies taking a dig at Sonakshi Sinha’s knowledge on Hindu mythology, says, ‘I don’t even know her’

23-yearl old throwback video from Aishwarya Rai’s shelved film goes viral

In the video, we can see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dressed in a purple lehenga choli. She has tons of jewelry on her. The video looks like a BTS from the shoot of a song from the film. In the video, we can see her rehearsing her steps before giving a take. She can be seen giggling and having a fun time on the sets as well.

Read the full story here: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s grace and beauty in this unreleased film could not be witnessed on celluloid – watch throwback video

Is Chiyaan Vikram’s Cobra teaser releasing on his birthday?

In the month of February, the first look of Chiyaan Vikram’s Cobra was dropped by the makers and it became a huge hit on social media. In the poster, we saw the Aparichit actor donning eight different getups and looking convincing in every character. While in the last week, we saw the shooting of the film getting cancelled in Russia due to the outbreak of coronavirus, there were speculations that the teaser of Cobra is expected to release on April 17, which happens to be the birthday of lead actor Chiyaan Vikram.

Read the full story here: Chiyaan Vikram’s Cobra teaser to release on his birthday? Here’s the answer!

This habit of Deepika Padukone annoys Ranveer Singh

In a recent interview, Deepika Padukone had revealed that her husband Ranveer Singh complains about her on the family WhatsApp group. She said that her restlessness and her habit of constantly doing something around the house annoys Ranveer sometimes. Deepika revealed that she finds it difficult to sit in one place.

Read the full story here: THIS habit of Deepika Padukone annoys Ranveer Singh, and he is complaining about it on family WhatsApp group!

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.