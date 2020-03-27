Trending Entertainment News Today: Viral Taimur, Hrithik’s fur-buddy, #HBDRoyalRamCharan | Bollywood Life







With the night sky enveloping another day, it’s time to look back at the biggest newsmakers who’ve made it to the trending entertainment news. From Taimur Ali Khan breaks the internet as he hijacks papa Saif Ali Khan’s interview and Deepika Padukone accusing Katrina Kaif of plagiarising her idea to Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla joining Naagin 4 after Rashami Desai, Hrithik Roshan’s pet dog Zane sharing an important message and fans showering love on Twitter for Ram Charan’s birthday the big names from Bollywood, TV and Tollywood grabbed headlines to make it to the trending entertainment news today.

So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 27th Mar 2020:

Taimur breaks the internet as he hijacks papa Saif Ali Khan’s interview

Saif Ali Khan was giving a live interview to the channel Times Now about living in the lockdown. But it was Taimur who grabbed the headlines. His cute antics made anchor Navika Kumar go aww. It seems while Saif was talking to Navika, Taimur Ali Khan wanted to talk to his dad. Saif Ali Khan was reluctant but Navika wanted to catch a glimpse of him.

Read the full story here: Taimur Ali Khan breaks the Internet as he hijacks Saif Ali Khan’s live TV interview with a channel

Deepika Padukone accuses Katrina Kaif of plagiarising her idea

Katrina Kaif recently uploaded a video of showing people what she learned about washing dishes effectively. After learning that Katrina has uploaded the video, Deepika Padukone who was planning to do the same in her series videos and pictures has accused her contemporary actress of plagiarism.

Read the full story here: Coronavirus pandemic – Deepika Padukone accuses Katrina Kaif of plagiarising her idea watch video

After Rashami Desai, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla joins Naagin 4?

As per reports, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla will be joining Naagin 4. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor will be seen playing the love interest of Rashami Desai and this is going to be an amazing gift for #SidRa fans. Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai’s chemistry in Dil Se Dil Tak had impressed the fans and now with them reuniting, the excitement level has increased.

Read the full story here: Naagin 4 – After Rashami Desai, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla joins the show?

Hrithik Roshan’s pet dog Zane has an important message

Hrithik Roshan’s pet dog, Zane, has an important message for the actor’s fan. Hrithik took to Instagram to share the picture of him and Zane, captioning the image with Zane’s message.

Read the full story here: Coronavirus pandemic – Hrithik Roshan’s pet dog Zane has an important message for fans

Fans shower love on Twitter for Ram Charan’s birthday

Today, fans of Ram Charan are trending his birthday on social media. There is immense craze for the actor who has delivered hits like Magadheera, Rangasthalam, Dhruva to name a few. From making edits to GIFs, fans are making the celebrations colourful on social media.

Read the full story here: #HBDRoyalRAMCHARAN trends as fans shower love on the Rangasthalam star read tweets

