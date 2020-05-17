Trending Tunes: Badshah and Jacqueline Fernandez’s Genda Phool is ruling the roost | Bollywood Life
Hola friends, let’s make your Sunday musical with the top trending tunes of the week. Let’s get groovy…
Genda Phool
Composed, sung and penned by Badshah the song features Jacqueline Fernandez. The song has been topping the charts like crazy!
Shayad (Love Aaj Kal)
Shayad is a love track by Pritam. The song is sung by Arijit Singh while the lyrics are penned by Irshad Kamil.
Jinke Liye (Jaani Ve)
Neha Kakkar has come out with a heartbreak number with B Praak and Jaani. The two have composed the music while the latter has penned the lyrics.
Aaj Bhi
Aaj Bhi is romantic number by Vishal Mishra and features Surbhi Jyoti and Ali Fazal. Vishal has also given the lyrics with Kaushal More and Yash Anand.
Bhula Dunga
Bhula Dunga is a heartbreak number by Darshal Raval. The lryics are penned by Gurpreet Saini and Gautam Sharma. It features Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill.
Amazing tracks this week, don’t you think?
