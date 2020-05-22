Trendy bar adds a ‘Ruby Princess’ cocktail made from maritime rum and ruby grapefruit to its menu 

A trendy bar has added a ‘Ruby Princess’ cocktail to its menu, named after the ill-fated cruise ship linked to more than 20 coronavirus deaths.

Rosella’s, in the Gold Coast‘s beachside suburb Burleigh Heads, launched a new menu when it reopened last week as restrictions eased across the Queensland.

But after weeks in coronavirus-induced lockdown, the business decided to perk up patrons with a cheeky new drink.

Rosella’s co-owner Jon Debeere said the drink’s moniker matched its hue as it is a mixture of ruby grapefruit and rum.

Rosella’s bar (pictured) has named a new cocktail the ‘Ruby Princess’ after the ill-fated cruise ship which is responsible for more than 21 coronavirus deaths

‘We thought it was pretty topical and fit with the drink as it uses ruby grapefruit, is ruby in colour, and is a rum based cocktail, using Husk Pure Cane Agricole, so is maritime based with rum having a heavy correlation to the seas over hundreds of years,’ Mr Debeere told the Gold Coast Bulletin.

Mr Deebere said the establishment is known for ‘having fun’ with the name and ingredients of drinks and the cocktail has not garnered any backlash from the community.

Instead, Mr Deebere said the handcrafted tipple has cracked up customers with many choosing to try it.

‘Lots of people (have been) having a good laugh about it and wanting to order it,’ he said.

‘No criticism at all. I think it’s very Australian to have a laugh at ourselves and at society as a whole when our chips are down, so no complaints, all good vibes.’

The Ruby Princess cruise ship (pictured) has been linked to more than 600 coronavirus cases and 21 deaths

The Australiana bar opened in January last year and quickly became famous for its Australian cuisine, speciality cocktails, and cheeky humour.

Some of its unique dishes include vegemite and wattleseed butter jaffles, native finger lime and shaved macadamia oysters and Rosella’s cocktail of White Light vodka, Rosella jam and lilly pilly flower.

The Ruby Princess cruise ship sparked controversy when it docked in Sydney on March 19 and allowed 2700 passengers to freely disembark without health checks.

The vessel became the source of a coronavirus cluster with more than 600 confirmed cases and 21 deaths.

A criminal investigation is ongoing.