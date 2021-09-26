Trevor Noah is really not amused by the TikTok devious licks challenge

If you spend any time on TikTok, you’ve probably come across devious licks. The pretty bizarre challenge, which has swept social media over the past few weeks, has students stealing random items of school property. Think bus parts, soap dispensers, lab equipment, and even classroom telephones.

Suffice to say, the missing items go easily noticed. And to top it off, students are posting their various “licks” onto TikTok.

School administrators are not impressed, but neither is Trevor Noah. During a recent Daily Show episode, Noah shared some thoughts on the challenge.

“It’s not just disrespectful, it’s also dumb,” he said, pointing out that the destruction actually affects the destroyer. He’s got a point. You have to use the toilets in your school, after all.

“When the U.S. government said you can’t trust TikTok because it’s a Chinese plot, I won’t lie — I didn’t believe it,” he said. “But now I’m starting to see it. Because China’s figured it out: You don’t need to fight this country — you just need to convince Americans to go viral and they’ll just destroy themselves.” Yikes.