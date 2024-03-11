Tria Federal Selects Unanet ERP GovCon

Growing IT and advisory services provider integrates operations and chooses easy over legacy

DULLES, Va., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Unanet, the leading provider of project-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) for government contractors (GovCons), today announced that Tria Federal (Tria) has selected Unanet ERP GovCon for its superior functionality, ease of use, and enhanced real-time analytics.

With nearly 1,000 employees across more than 40 states, and headquarters in Northern Virginia, Tria is a premier middle-market IT and advisory services provider, delivering transformative IT solutions to civilian, defense and health agencies. After integrating three government services consulting firms under the Tria Federal banner – Federal Advisory Partners (F|A|P), Favor TechConsulting, LLC (FTC), and Universal Consulting Services (UCS) – the new company needed to consolidate financial statements, reporting, and other key business operations.

“We had three separate ERP systems with no economies of scale, and we were concerned that employees would be reluctant to adopt a new platform,” said Charles Cosgrove, chief financial officer at Tria. “After a thorough review, we found Unanet to be the clear choice for our firm. And instead of resistance, our teams were excited to switch from a cumbersome legacy software to something that is more powerful and efficient.

Several factors drove Tria’s decision, including Unanet’s superior user experience, real-time dashboards, and the ability to integrate the software with Tria’s current HRIS and ADP platforms. Each of Tria’s teams saw opportunities with Unanet to improve everything from financial reporting accuracy and budgeting efficiency to forecasting capabilities, resource planning and report writing. In addition, Tria appreciated that Unanet ERP GovCon did not need additional bolt-on applications to reach full functionality, nor did it require a full-time IT professional to manage the system.

“We received multiple referrals from companies who shared how Unanet improved user functionality and experience through its dashboards, resource planning tools and the real time ability to run their business,” said Cosgrove.

Throughout implementation, Tria relied on Unanet’s easy-to-reach customer service and expert recommendations to customize the system. Unanet’s cloud-based ERP system, which is designed from the ground up for government contractors, quickly eliminated spreadsheet inaccuracies and improved the integrity of Tria’s data.

“Unanet ERP’s well-engineered functionality and enhanced reporting empowers our teams with deep insights across the entire enterprise,” said Cosgrove. “Already, we have seen a smoother internal process and better, smarter operations for our user communities.”

Unanet ERP GovCon is an award-winning industry software that helps firms plan, track, and manage projects. The intuitive, flexible platform automates tasks, aligns people, and delivers clear insights for more than 2,000 GovCons nationwide. To learn more, visit https://unanet.com/erp-for-govcon/overview/.

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for government contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 4,000 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, maintain regulatory compliance, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

About Tria Federal

Tria Federal is the premier middle-market IT and Advisory services provider delivering digital transformation solutions to Civilian, Defense and Health agencies across the federal sector. With a future-forward vision and a mission rooted in service, Tria bridges capability gaps to transform the business of government. For more information, visit www.triafed.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tria-federal-selects-unanet-erp-govcon-302082535.html

SOURCE Unanet

